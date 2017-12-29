Loop Telecommunication International : Manufacture Discontinued Announcement-Loop-AM3440-CCA

We hereby announce that due to the discontinuation of key components, the Loop-AM3440-CCA CPU module will be discontinued from 1 December, 2017.

The last date Loop will accept orders (Stage 2) and the last date orders may be scheduled for shipment (Stage 3) are list in the table below.

Stage 1

MD Announce Date Stage 2

Last Date to Order Stage 2

Last Date to Order 1-December-2017 1-March-2018 1-July-2018

In order to fulfill your requirements beyond this modules' discontinuation, we invite you to replace with the AM3440-CCB which is available from now on.

As this might cause inconvenience on your side, we would like to ask for your understanding regarding this discontinuance. Thank you for your continued support and interest to Loop products. Please do not hesitate to contact our sales if you have any questions or need further assistance.