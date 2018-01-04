Log in
Loop Telecommunication International : Manufacture Discontinued Announcement-O9500R-9EoS4SW

01/04/2018 | 04:50am CET

We hereby announce that due to the discontinuation of key parts, the 9EoS4SW-G for Loop-O9500-R Series will be discontinued from 1 December, 2017.

The last date Loop will accept orders (Stage 2) and the last date orders may be scheduled for shipment (Stage 3) are list in the table below.

Stage 1
MD Announce Date

Stage 2
Last Date to Order

Stage 2
Last Date to Order

1-December-2017 1-May-2018 1-July-2018

In order to

fulfill your requirements beyond this models' discontinuation, we invite you to replace with Loop-O9500-R-8GESW-G which will be available in March, 2018.

As this might cause inconvenience on your side, we would like to ask for your understanding regarding this discontinuance. Thank you for your continued support and interest to Loop products. Please do not hesitate to contact our sales if you have any questions or need further assistance.

Loop Telecommunication International Inc. published this content on 04 January 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 January 2018 03:49:07 UTC.

