Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s New Multimodal Identification Biometric Solution Goes Live

Nation’s Largest Sheriff’s Department Discovers 107 Crime Leads in the First Week

NEC Corporation of America (NEC) today announced that the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department (LASD) has, as of January 7, 2018, completely switched over and is fully utilizing NEC’s Integra ID 5Ⓡ Multimodal Identification Biometric Solution (MBIS).

Managed by the Los Angeles County Regional Identification System (LACRIS) Unit, the new NEC MBIS serves criminal identification needs for the largest Sheriff’s Department in the world, the County of Los Angeles, the third-largest police agency in the United States, the Los Angeles Police Department, and 45 additional police departments in the County of Los Angeles. LACRIS integrates 164 remote LiveScan systems and 76 digital latent workstations into MBIS. LACRIS’ use of NEC’s Integra ID 5® MBIS is one of the largest criminal biometric identification implementations in the world, interfacing to numerous state and federal databases, including California Department of Justice and the FBI’s Next Generation Identification system.

NEC's Integra ID 5 supports fingerprint, palm print, face and iris biometrics modalities while its Services Oriented Architecture (SOA) is capable of modalities including voice, though not all capabilities are currently used by LACRIS. The digital latent workstations allow unique workflows for multiple agencies and maintains agency accreditation.

Since the switchover to the NEC Integra ID 5® MBIS, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s and participating law enforcement staff have successfully processed thousands of transactions, including searches of previously unsolved latent fingerprints (those left at the scene of the crime) against the newly migrated database. In the first seven days of operation, the new NEC system uncovered 107 hits (matches of open cases with known offenders), including two cold case homicides, all of which have the potential to lead to suspect arrests and case closure.

“We are excited to see this state-of-the-art MBIS solution in operation,” said Lt. Derek Sabatini of Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. “The criminal identifications are processing back faster and more efficient, both in the jails and with mobile identifications. This allows us to make the County of Los Angeles safer for our citizens and our officers.”

“NEC is proud of our partnership with Los Angeles County Sheriff’s and surrounding law enforcement agencies, which led to this extremely successful and smooth switchover,” said Raffie Beroukhim, Senior Vice President, NEC. “The initial results are demonstrative of NEC’s continued commitment to implementation of innovative technologies including fusion and multi-modal matching that improve accuracy and intuitive Windows 10 graphical user interface that enhance operator efficiencies.”

