Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s New Multimodal Identification Biometric Solution Goes Live

NEC Corporation of America (NEC) today announced that the Los Angeles
County Sheriff’s Department (LASD) has, as of January 7, 2018,
completely switched over and is fully utilizing NEC’s Integra ID 5Ⓡ
Multimodal Identification Biometric Solution (MBIS).
Managed by the Los Angeles County Regional Identification System
(LACRIS) Unit, the new NEC MBIS serves criminal identification needs for
the largest Sheriff’s Department in the world, the County of Los
Angeles, the third-largest police agency in the United States, the Los
Angeles Police Department, and 45 additional police departments in the
County of Los Angeles. LACRIS integrates 164 remote LiveScan systems and
76 digital latent workstations into MBIS. LACRIS’ use of NEC’s Integra
ID 5® MBIS is one of the largest criminal biometric
identification implementations in the world, interfacing to numerous
state and federal databases, including California Department of Justice
and the FBI’s Next Generation Identification system.
NEC's Integra ID 5 supports fingerprint, palm print, face and iris
biometrics modalities while its Services Oriented Architecture (SOA) is
capable of modalities including voice, though not all capabilities are
currently used by LACRIS. The digital latent workstations allow unique
workflows for multiple agencies and maintains agency accreditation.
Since the switchover to the NEC Integra ID 5® MBIS, the Los
Angeles County Sheriff’s and participating law enforcement staff have
successfully processed thousands of transactions, including searches of
previously unsolved latent fingerprints (those left at the scene of the
crime) against the newly migrated database. In the first seven days of
operation, the new NEC system uncovered 107 hits (matches of open cases
with known offenders), including two cold case homicides, all of which
have the potential to lead to suspect arrests and case closure.
“We are excited to see this state-of-the-art MBIS solution in
operation,” said Lt. Derek Sabatini of Los Angeles County Sheriff’s
Department. “The criminal identifications are processing back faster and
more efficient, both in the jails and with mobile identifications. This
allows us to make the County of Los Angeles safer for our citizens and
our officers.”
“NEC is proud of our partnership with Los Angeles County Sheriff’s and
surrounding law enforcement agencies, which led to this extremely
successful and smooth switchover,” said Raffie Beroukhim, Senior Vice
President, NEC. “The initial results are demonstrative of NEC’s
continued commitment to implementation of innovative technologies
including fusion and multi-modal matching that improve accuracy and
intuitive Windows 10 graphical user interface that enhance operator
efficiencies.”
