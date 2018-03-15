Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s New Multimodal Identification Biometric Solution Goes Live

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/15/2018 | 03:01pm CET

Nation’s Largest Sheriff’s Department Discovers 107 Crime Leads in the First Week

NEC Corporation of America (NEC) today announced that the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department (LASD) has, as of January 7, 2018, completely switched over and is fully utilizing NEC’s Integra ID 5 Multimodal Identification Biometric Solution (MBIS).

Managed by the Los Angeles County Regional Identification System (LACRIS) Unit, the new NEC MBIS serves criminal identification needs for the largest Sheriff’s Department in the world, the County of Los Angeles, the third-largest police agency in the United States, the Los Angeles Police Department, and 45 additional police departments in the County of Los Angeles. LACRIS integrates 164 remote LiveScan systems and 76 digital latent workstations into MBIS. LACRIS’ use of NEC’s Integra ID 5® MBIS is one of the largest criminal biometric identification implementations in the world, interfacing to numerous state and federal databases, including California Department of Justice and the FBI’s Next Generation Identification system.

NEC's Integra ID 5 supports fingerprint, palm print, face and iris biometrics modalities while its Services Oriented Architecture (SOA) is capable of modalities including voice, though not all capabilities are currently used by LACRIS. The digital latent workstations allow unique workflows for multiple agencies and maintains agency accreditation.

Since the switchover to the NEC Integra ID 5® MBIS, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s and participating law enforcement staff have successfully processed thousands of transactions, including searches of previously unsolved latent fingerprints (those left at the scene of the crime) against the newly migrated database. In the first seven days of operation, the new NEC system uncovered 107 hits (matches of open cases with known offenders), including two cold case homicides, all of which have the potential to lead to suspect arrests and case closure.

“We are excited to see this state-of-the-art MBIS solution in operation,” said Lt. Derek Sabatini of Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. “The criminal identifications are processing back faster and more efficient, both in the jails and with mobile identifications. This allows us to make the County of Los Angeles safer for our citizens and our officers.”

“NEC is proud of our partnership with Los Angeles County Sheriff’s and surrounding law enforcement agencies, which led to this extremely successful and smooth switchover,” said Raffie Beroukhim, Senior Vice President, NEC. “The initial results are demonstrative of NEC’s continued commitment to implementation of innovative technologies including fusion and multi-modal matching that improve accuracy and intuitive Windows 10 graphical user interface that enhance operator efficiencies.”

About NEC Corporation of America

Headquartered in Irving, Texas, NEC Corporation of America is a leading provider of innovative IT, network, communications and biometric products and solutions for service carriers, Fortune 1000 and SMB businesses across multiple vertical industries, including Healthcare, Government, Education and Hospitality. NEC Corporation of America delivers one of the industry’s broadest portfolios of technology solutions and professional services, including unified communications, wireless, voice and data, managed services, server and storage infrastructure, optical network systems, microwave radio communications and biometric security. NEC Corporation of America is a wholly-owned subsidiary of NEC Corporation, a global technology leader with a presence in 140 countries and $29.5 billion in revenues. For more information, please visit www.necam.com.

© 2018 NEC Corporation of America. NEC, NeoFace and Integra ID are registered trademarks of NEC Corporation. All Rights Reserved. Other product or service marks mentioned are the trademarks of their respective owners.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:07aDANA GAS PJS : swings to profit in 2017
AQ
10:07aDP WORLD : profit up 8% to $1.36b in 2017
AQ
10:07aOCI PARTNERS LP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
10:07aTERADATA : CEO makes 137 times as much as his employee median
AQ
10:07aVerizon launches TechSure to help protect your digital life
GL
10:07aWOLTERS KLUWER : Enablon Launches Automatic Submission for Compliance with OSHA Injury and Illnesses Electronic Reporting
AQ
10:07aWorld Lemons And Limes Market Report 2018 - Analysis And Forecast To 2025 - ResearchAndMarkets.com
BU
10:07aAUGMENTUM FINTECH : s) in Company
PR
10:07aCTS to Present at the Sidoti & Company Spring 2018 Conference
GL
10:07aFIFTH THIRD BANCORP : Names Christopher J. Bell President of Insurance Services
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1IHI CORP : GE starts flight trials for world's largest jet engine
2INDITEX SA : INDITEX : Zara's Owner Alters Style -- WSJ
3VOLKSWAGEN : VOLKSWAGEN : VW Chief Backs Trump on Tariffs -- WSJ
4UNILEVER : Unilever picks Rotterdam for HQ as Britain loses the battle before Brexit​
5IQVIA HOLDINGS INC : IQVIA : Establishes Alliance with MuleSoft to Deliver Innovative Integration Technology t..

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.