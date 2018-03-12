Los Angeles Valiant Launch Flagship Community Event Series

The Los Angeles Valiant, a Los Angeles-based team and one of twelve
flagship franchises in the inaugural season of Overwatch League™, today
unveiled ‘Be Valiant,’ a four-event community initiative intended to
target and pay tribute to several distinct communities in southern
California.
The Los Angeles Valiant present 'Be Valiant' signature events.
‘Be Valiant’ embraces and celebrates the entire gaming community
regardless of age, race, ethnicity, gender, sexual orientation, level of
play, or game preference. From March through June, the Valiant will host
monthly large-scale events across Los Angeles targeting specific fan
groups often underserved by other gaming events, conferences, and
tournaments. The initial series of events include:
-
“Community Block Party” on March 24
-
“LA Valiant Fan Art Showcase” on April 13-15
-
“Girls in Gaming Summit” in May (date TBD)
-
“LA Valiant Pride Party” on June 10, 2018
These events (detailed further below) are free to all attendees.
“Los Angeles is a culturally diverse city, and we are a culturally
diverse organization. The local franchise model of Overwatch League
gives us the opportunity to literally go into our market, Los Angeles,
and connect directly and specifically to individual fans and fan groups
often neglected or left behind,” said LA Valiant CEO Noah Whinston.
“With our ‘Be Valiant’ events, we are taking active measures to spread
our organizational beliefs of inclusivity, diversity, and sense of
belonging.”
“‘Be Valiant’ is intended to accomplish at least three objectives,”
added LA Valiant President & COO Ari Segal. “First, we don’t need to
wait for folks to find us; instead, we’re going to take our brand and
team to them directly. Second, it enables us to efficiently deliver
programming and experiences designed to connect to specific audience
segments. Third, it amplifies the message we’ve tried to deliver to Los
Angeles and our great fans through the first two stages of Overwatch
League: being a fan of the LA Valiant is about being part of the LA
Valiant fan community; it’s a participatory experience.”
Initial “Be Valiant” events include:
Community Block Party - March 24, 2018
For the first time, the LA Valiant will open their Culver City campus to
the public to host a community block party. “Community Block Party”
targets Valiant fans of all ages, young and old. Food and beverage will
be provided, and gaming will be celebrated in all forms, with
participatory gaming experiences available on PCs, consoles (Wiis), and
board games. The day culminates with a livestream watch party of the LA
Valiant’s match against the New York Excelsior at 3:00 p.m. PDT.
“The LA Valiant are creating a healthy environment for families and
gamers to come together,” explained Victor Palacios Jr., founding member
of Game Crossing LLC, an entity that offers young gamers a positive
outlet to develop and nurture skills necessary to succeed in competitive
esports. “We look forward to attending ‘Community Block Party’ and the
other inaugural ‘Be Valiant’ events.”
LA Valiant Fan Art Showcase - April 13-15, 2018
The LA Valiant will host “LA Valiant Fan Art Showcase,” an art show
featuring crowd sourced pieces from Valiant fans and the broader esports
fan art community. Artists are encouraged to send in their artwork,
regardless of skill level or medium, for the opportunity to have their
pieces displayed at Gallery Nucleus, an Alhambra-based art
gallery. The LA Valiant staff and event partners will select as many
pieces as possible and display the art at Gallery Nucleus from
April 13-15. “LA Valiant Fan Art Showcase” will launch with a VIP
reception for media, invited guests, several lucky fans, and LA Valiant
players on Friday, April 13. From April 14-15, the first-ever LA Valiant
Fan Art Showcase at Gallery Nucleus will be open to the
public. All pieces displayed will be available for purchase via silent
auction with all proceeds benefiting local charities. (Beneficiary
organizations will be announced at a later date.) Selected unsold pieces
will be displayed at the LA Valiant campus.
Girls in Gaming Summit - May 2018
The LA Valiant will host a multifaceted event geared towards encouraging
women and girls, and their allies, to ‘unmute,’ and empower them to
express their voices in esports and elsewhere. The event will feature a
panel discussion with several women gaming executives, a networking
event, and female-owned gaming-related vendors. There will also be
programming from event supporters #GirlsBehindTheGames, a social media
driven campaign to empower girls and women to work in the gaming
industry, and AnyKey, an advocacy organization for women in competitive
esports. Panelists will be announced at a later date.
LA Valiant Pride Party - June 10, 2018
In collaboration with New LAGS, a Southern California gamer group
focused on LGBTQ inclusion, the LA Valiant will host “LA Valiant Pride
Party” during PRIDE in West Hollywood. The event will promote
inclusivity, a core value for the LA Valiant. “LA Valiant Pride Party”
will feature several live activations and experiences intended to
complement other PRIDE-related events by offering programming tailored
to gamers.
Details for each event are subject to change, and events will be updated
as additional partners and activities are announced. Interested partners
and fans interested participating should reach out to [email protected]
or visit the website imt.gg/bevaliant. Follow the events on social media
using #BeValiant.
-- #BeValiant --
About the Los Angeles Valiant
Los Angeles Valiant, one of the 12 esports franchises competing in the
Overwatch League’s inaugural season is owned by Immortals, LLC, a Los
Angeles based esports organization. With strategic partners like AEG and
Lionsgate, Immortals provides the esports world an unparalleled
commitment to competitive excellence and an inclusive, welcoming
environment. For additional information: www.LAValiant.com,
www.facebook.com/LAValiant,
and follow on Twitter: @LAValiant.
OVERWATCH, OVERWATCH LEAGUE, BLIZZARD, and BLIZZARD ENTERTAINMENT are
trademarks of Blizzard Entertainment, Inc.
