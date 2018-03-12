Los Angeles Valiant Launch Flagship Community Event Series

‘Be Valiant’ program kicks off March 24 at Valiant Campus

The Los Angeles Valiant, a Los Angeles-based team and one of twelve flagship franchises in the inaugural season of Overwatch League™, today unveiled ‘Be Valiant,’ a four-event community initiative intended to target and pay tribute to several distinct communities in southern California.

‘Be Valiant’ embraces and celebrates the entire gaming community regardless of age, race, ethnicity, gender, sexual orientation, level of play, or game preference. From March through June, the Valiant will host monthly large-scale events across Los Angeles targeting specific fan groups often underserved by other gaming events, conferences, and tournaments. The initial series of events include:

“Community Block Party” on March 24

“LA Valiant Fan Art Showcase” on April 13-15

“Girls in Gaming Summit” in May (date TBD)

“LA Valiant Pride Party” on June 10, 2018

These events (detailed further below) are free to all attendees.

“Los Angeles is a culturally diverse city, and we are a culturally diverse organization. The local franchise model of Overwatch League gives us the opportunity to literally go into our market, Los Angeles, and connect directly and specifically to individual fans and fan groups often neglected or left behind,” said LA Valiant CEO Noah Whinston. “With our ‘Be Valiant’ events, we are taking active measures to spread our organizational beliefs of inclusivity, diversity, and sense of belonging.”

“‘Be Valiant’ is intended to accomplish at least three objectives,” added LA Valiant President & COO Ari Segal. “First, we don’t need to wait for folks to find us; instead, we’re going to take our brand and team to them directly. Second, it enables us to efficiently deliver programming and experiences designed to connect to specific audience segments. Third, it amplifies the message we’ve tried to deliver to Los Angeles and our great fans through the first two stages of Overwatch League: being a fan of the LA Valiant is about being part of the LA Valiant fan community; it’s a participatory experience.”

Initial “Be Valiant” events include:

Community Block Party - March 24, 2018

For the first time, the LA Valiant will open their Culver City campus to the public to host a community block party. “Community Block Party” targets Valiant fans of all ages, young and old. Food and beverage will be provided, and gaming will be celebrated in all forms, with participatory gaming experiences available on PCs, consoles (Wiis), and board games. The day culminates with a livestream watch party of the LA Valiant’s match against the New York Excelsior at 3:00 p.m. PDT.

“The LA Valiant are creating a healthy environment for families and gamers to come together,” explained Victor Palacios Jr., founding member of Game Crossing LLC, an entity that offers young gamers a positive outlet to develop and nurture skills necessary to succeed in competitive esports. “We look forward to attending ‘Community Block Party’ and the other inaugural ‘Be Valiant’ events.”

LA Valiant Fan Art Showcase - April 13-15, 2018

The LA Valiant will host “LA Valiant Fan Art Showcase,” an art show featuring crowd sourced pieces from Valiant fans and the broader esports fan art community. Artists are encouraged to send in their artwork, regardless of skill level or medium, for the opportunity to have their pieces displayed at Gallery Nucleus, an Alhambra-based art gallery. The LA Valiant staff and event partners will select as many pieces as possible and display the art at Gallery Nucleus from April 13-15. “LA Valiant Fan Art Showcase” will launch with a VIP reception for media, invited guests, several lucky fans, and LA Valiant players on Friday, April 13. From April 14-15, the first-ever LA Valiant Fan Art Showcase at Gallery Nucleus will be open to the public. All pieces displayed will be available for purchase via silent auction with all proceeds benefiting local charities. (Beneficiary organizations will be announced at a later date.) Selected unsold pieces will be displayed at the LA Valiant campus.

Girls in Gaming Summit - May 2018

The LA Valiant will host a multifaceted event geared towards encouraging women and girls, and their allies, to ‘unmute,’ and empower them to express their voices in esports and elsewhere. The event will feature a panel discussion with several women gaming executives, a networking event, and female-owned gaming-related vendors. There will also be programming from event supporters #GirlsBehindTheGames, a social media driven campaign to empower girls and women to work in the gaming industry, and AnyKey, an advocacy organization for women in competitive esports. Panelists will be announced at a later date.

LA Valiant Pride Party - June 10, 2018

In collaboration with New LAGS, a Southern California gamer group focused on LGBTQ inclusion, the LA Valiant will host “LA Valiant Pride Party” during PRIDE in West Hollywood. The event will promote inclusivity, a core value for the LA Valiant. “LA Valiant Pride Party” will feature several live activations and experiences intended to complement other PRIDE-related events by offering programming tailored to gamers.

Details for each event are subject to change, and events will be updated as additional partners and activities are announced. Interested partners and fans interested participating should reach out to [email protected] or visit the website imt.gg/bevaliant. Follow the events on social media using #BeValiant.

About the Los Angeles Valiant

Los Angeles Valiant, one of the 12 esports franchises competing in the Overwatch League’s inaugural season is owned by Immortals, LLC, a Los Angeles based esports organization. With strategic partners like AEG and Lionsgate, Immortals provides the esports world an unparalleled commitment to competitive excellence and an inclusive, welcoming environment. For additional information: www.LAValiant.com, www.facebook.com/LAValiant, and follow on Twitter: @LAValiant.

