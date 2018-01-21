Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Lottery Market in the US - Trends, Drivers, and Vendor Analysis Through 2022 | Technavio

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/21/2018 | 05:44pm CET

The lottery market in the US is expected to grow at a CAGR of close to 6% during the period 2018-2022, according to a new market research study by Technavio.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180121005101/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the lottery market in the US 2018-2022 under ...

Technavio has published a new market research report on the lottery market in the US 2018-2022 under their media and entertainment library. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The report categorizes the lottery market in the US by type (scratch-off games, terminal-based games, sports lotteries) and by platform (traditional and online). The report also determines the geographic breakdown of the market in terms of detailed analysis and impact.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

Market driver: higher reach of online lottery

Higher customer reach is one of the most attractive features offered by online lotteries. It does not require any physical presence of the players as this activity is Internet-based. This gives the players convenience of playing from any location within the country. The adoption rate among the young population is high as these online lotteries are played through computing and mobile devices. One of the strongest platforms, which is mobile advertisements, have a wider reach to those who refrain from going to lottery venues.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for gaming research, “In the US, the average age of an individual visiting a casino is 45, the online gamer is 34 and lottery player is 18. However, the minimum age limit is 18, which is followed by a number of states. The wide reach of the online medium for lotteries will drive the market growth during the forecast period.”

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Market trend: growing number of online women gambler

The number of female participants in the online gaming market in the US is increasing. In the online gaming market, this segment accounted for more than 40% revenues. One of the major reason for this growth is that players are not bound to buy lottery tickets from a location, they can buy it from anywhere. It has been observed that women gamble privately through their personal devices. This anonymity helps women feel more confident and less intimidated by the large number of male players.

Is your business on track for a successful future? Learn how Technavio can help

Technavio helps businesses anticipate changes in their marketplace, make proactive adjustments, and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

Some of the players in the market

  • California State Lottery
  • Florida Lottery
  • New York State Lottery
  • Texas Lottery Commission

Due to the presence of many large and small established vendors, the lottery market in the US is highly competitive. Product portfolio, pricing, prize money, credibility, application availability, varieties, and payment options are the basis of the intense competition. Vendors are also investing in planning, designing, developing, acquiring new players, and expanding existing facilities. As the vendors will deliver numerous gaming options to players to gain an advantage, the competitive scenario is expected to become more intense.

Get a sample copy of the lottery market in the US report free of cost

Access Technavio’s continuously growing gaming research library and find expert analysis on hundreds of markets.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at [email protected].


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
07:47p PHILIPPINE STOCK EXCHANGE : Stock market could breach 9,000
07:47p MEGAWORLD : Maple Grove rings up P7B in sales
07:46p MANCHESTER UNITED : Sanchez, Mkhitaryan set for medicals ahead of swap deal
07:40p MANCHESTER UNITED : Aguero treble gets City back on track
07:39p RAYTHEON : US Approves $500M Sale of Patriot Missile System Support Services to Saudi Arabia
07:33p MALTA INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT : customs officials seize 32,000 contraband cigarettes
07:29p EQUIFAX : What consumers can do after a data breach
07:27p AMWAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTMENT KSCC : UAE's SHUAA to acquire 100% of Kuwait’s Amwal
07:27p TAKAFUL INTERNATIONAL BSC : Gov't spends EGP15bn on 'Takaful and Karama' since launching
07:27p EMAAR DEVELOPMENT : sales hit AED 1bn on Emaar Beachfront
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Engie CEO Kocher says would welcome a new board chair
2DEUTSCHE BOERSE : DEUTSCHE BOERSE : Germany faces risks, higher costs without focus on green finance - report
3CLARIANT : Foreign Firms Brace for Potential Cost Increases After U.S. Tax Overhaul
4YUE YUEN INDUSTRIAL (HOLDINGS) LTD : Chinese sportswear retailer Pou Sheng Int'l receives $1.4 billion privati..
5LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION : LOCKHEED MARTIN : Warns Government Shutdown Could Delay Equipment, Inflate Costs

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.