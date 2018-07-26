Log in
Lou Barletta : Barletta Successfully Secures Provision to Reduce U.S. Military Dependence on Russian Energy in Defense Authorization Bill

07/26/2018 | 07:11pm CEST

WASHINGTON - Today, Congressman Lou Barletta (PA-11) voted to ensure American troops serving in Europe are not forced rely on Russia for their heating and energy needs. Barletta has long fought for this provision, which also gives preference to domestically-sourced fuels like coal and natural gas, was included in the final version of H.R. 5515, the Fiscal Year 2019 (FY19) John S. McCain National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), which authorizes funding for members of our military and their families, and helps to keep Americans safe. The bill passed the House by a bipartisan vote of 359 to 54.

'Time and again, we have seen Vladimir Putin use Russian energy to assert his political will over the rest of the world,' Barletta said. 'Our Armed Forces should not be forced to rely on Russia for their energy and heating needs. This bill will protect the brave men and women who defend our freedom overseas from the political whims of foreign officials and provide them with certainty and security, while also opening up new opportunities for American energy sources like Pennsylvania's own anthracite coal.'

The FY19 NDAA is the product of numerous visits with military personnel across the country and around the world, bipartisan negotiations, and careful consideration of today's most pressing national security issues. The bill authorizes $639.1 billion for defense operations, including significant increases for improving the readiness of our military forces, and rejects attempts to close existing military bases. Importantly, the legislation increases the size of the Army, Navy, Air Force, Naval and Air Reserve, and Air Guard, extends a special pay and bonuses for service members in high-demand fields, and fully funds a 2.6 percent pay raise for our troops, which is the largest pay raise they have received in nearly a decade.

The measure also ensures no military medical treatment facility will be closed or downgraded until all facilities are transitioned to the Defense Health Agency. Furthermore, the bill directs the Department of Defense (DoD) to improve the process for reporting crimes to the FBI database, requires DoD schools to improve tracking of juvenile misconduct, and refines sexual assault prevention and response to better assist victims. The bill also includes substantial improvements to the transition assistance program, which helps service members with their post-separation plans and requires a comprehensive review of both wounded warrior care and mental health services to ensure service members receive the best possible treatment.

###

Disclaimer

Lou Barletta published this content on 26 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 July 2018 17:10:19 UTC
