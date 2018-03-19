Louis Chevrolet Watch Company launches the Chrono-Tour Bitcoin Special Edition

Code name: Chrono-Tour Bitcoin Special Edition – Launch: 20/03/2018 –
14.00 GMT
Event! Louis Chevrolet Swiss Watches launches a Swiss Made automatic
chronograph dedicated only to Bitcoin owners. An exclusive and
limited-edition series to symbolise and affirm the unique sales channel
chosen by the brand: its e-commerce store.
Each Louis Chevrolet Chrono Tour Bitcoin Special Edition will be
Unique
Chrono-Tour Bitcoin Special Edition, a well-thought-out stylish design,
elegantly bringing the Bitcoin to the forefront. In addition to a
specific dial, a Bitcoin logo textured around a printed circuit board
will be inserted into the back glass. This gives a technological
holographic effect while highlighting the mechanics of the watch. The
background will be personalised with a laser and will indicate the
purchase price in Bitcoins at the exact moment of the purchase of the
watch.
Only 99 owners will have the privilege to wear this Swiss Made
automatic watch, with a multi-layered dial and a Valjoux 7750 movement.
The reference price based in Swiss Francs is set at 2,500.
Louis Chevrolet in a nutshell
Louis Chevrolet Watch Company brings together the know-how of the Swiss
Jura, Louis’ place of origin. Thanks to the experience and traditions of
the region, the company fully controls the manufacturing process. The
technical and aesthetic features of our watches are developed in our own
workshops. We manufacture most of our exterior watch parts and also
decorate all our movements internally. Our process ends with the
assembly and control of our timepieces.
www.louischevrolet.ch
