Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Louis Chevrolet Watch Company launches the Chrono-Tour Bitcoin Special Edition

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/19/2018 | 04:02pm CET

Code name: Chrono-Tour Bitcoin Special Edition – Launch: 20/03/2018 – 14.00 GMT

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180319005494/en/

(Photo: Louis Chevrolet Swiss Watches)

(Photo: Louis Chevrolet Swiss Watches)

Event! Louis Chevrolet Swiss Watches launches a Swiss Made automatic chronograph dedicated only to Bitcoin owners. An exclusive and limited-edition series to symbolise and affirm the unique sales channel chosen by the brand: its e-commerce store.

Each Louis Chevrolet Chrono Tour Bitcoin Special Edition will be Unique

Chrono-Tour Bitcoin Special Edition, a well-thought-out stylish design, elegantly bringing the Bitcoin to the forefront. In addition to a specific dial, a Bitcoin logo textured around a printed circuit board will be inserted into the back glass. This gives a technological holographic effect while highlighting the mechanics of the watch. The background will be personalised with a laser and will indicate the purchase price in Bitcoins at the exact moment of the purchase of the watch.

Only 99 owners will have the privilege to wear this Swiss Made automatic watch, with a multi-layered dial and a Valjoux 7750 movement. The reference price based in Swiss Francs is set at 2,500.

Louis Chevrolet in a nutshell

Louis Chevrolet Watch Company brings together the know-how of the Swiss Jura, Louis’ place of origin. Thanks to the experience and traditions of the region, the company fully controls the manufacturing process. The technical and aesthetic features of our watches are developed in our own workshops. We manufacture most of our exterior watch parts and also decorate all our movements internally. Our process ends with the assembly and control of our timepieces.

www.louischevrolet.ch
Press Kit: https://web.babbler.fr/brand/show/5146-louis-chevrolet-swiss-watches#/


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:41aINFOSYS : Sikka’s Tata to Infosys and the perils of succession
AQ
11:41aSIB Fixed Cost Reduction hires Finley Horner, CTP as Director of Treasury Management
GL
11:40aCORESTREAM : Teams Up with ADP to Deliver Best-in-Class Employee Benefits Platform
BU
11:39aBECTON DICKINSON AND : BD to Divest Remaining Investment in Vyaire Medical to Funds Managed by Apax Partners
PR
11:38aICT CAMPUS FOR STATE&RSQUO;S GROWTH : Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan
AQ
11:37aLevi & Korsinsky, LLP Announces an Investigation Concerning Possible Breaches of Fiduciary Duty by Certain Officers and Directors of Pain Therapeutics, Inc.
BU
11:36aIMAGE INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC. : Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year (form 8-K)
AQ
11:36aMEDTRONIC : Study Shows Positive Results with Medtronic Cryoballoon for Patients with Persistent Atrial Fibrillation
AQ
11:35aROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND : RBS planning digital-only bank - Sky News
RE
11:33aMUGABE RISKS EXPULSION FROM RULING PARTY FOR DABBLING IN OPPOSITION POLITICS : Official
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : APPLE DEVELOPING OWN SCREENS USING NEXT-GENERATION MICROLED TECH: Bloomberg
2HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE : Shares in Micro Focus halve after sales warning and CEO departure
3MICRO FOCUS INTERNATIONAL PLC : MICRO FOCUS INTERNATIONAL : software Co. shares slump on CEO exit, issues reve..
4FACEBOOK : FACEBOOK : shares slide after reports of data misuse
5AIRBUS SE : Battle for GKN heats up as Melrose, Dana sweeten deals

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.