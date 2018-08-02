Louisville Businesses Partner to Launch New Television Show

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Aug. 02, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KAG Media Consulting owner, Kimberly Greenwell and title sponsor, the Barber Cabinet Company are launching My Southern Home with Kimberly Greenwell in Nashville, Tenn., a half hour television program to air at 10 a.m. on WXUP, MYTV 30 beginning on Saturday, August 4th. The first season includes 12 shows featuring luxurious homes all across the Middle Tennessee area.



My Southern Home with Kimberly Greenwell





In its third season in Louisville, Ky., My Southern Home with Kimberly Greenwell showcases new homes and introduces homebuyers in the community to builders, contractors and home improvement vendors. Produced and created by KAG Media Consulting, LLC since August 2017, the show airs on WBNA TV-21 on Sundays at 12:30 p.m.

“We’re excited to bring this award-winning show to Nashville,” said Kimberly Greenwell. “Homeowners are interested in learning about the latest options whether building a new home or remodeling. Our future plans include offering this programming in Lexington, Ky. in 2019.”

In addition to Nashville, Tenn., the Barber Cabinet Company has locations in Springfield, Versailles and Louisville, Ky.

KAG Media Consulting, LLC is owned and operated by Kimberly Greenwell. More information about My Southern Home with Kimberly Greenwell can be found online at www.MySouthernHomeTV.com and https://www.facebook.com/mysouthernhometv/.

Contact:

Kimberly Greenwell

502-386-7038

[email protected]