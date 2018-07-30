Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Loureiro Engineering : Adds New Vice President to Support the Environmental Health & Safety Division

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/30/2018 | 06:01am EDT

Ryan R. Polizzo has joined Loureiro Engineering (Loureiro) as a Vice President of the Environmental Health & Safety Division. Headquartered in Plainville, Connecticut, with offices in Groton, Connecticut, Manchester, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, North Carolina, and Washington D.C. Loureiro is an employee-owned, full-service multi-disciplinary consulting firm. In addition to their engineering, environmental engineering and Health and Safety divisions, Loureiro also supports energy management, facility infrastructure, waste management, construction, and laboratory analytical services.

Ryan holds a B.S. in Sport Science and a Masters of Education in Industrial Technology from the University of Idaho. He began his professional career in 2005 as an Environment Health and Safety Professional working for a large manufacturer in central Connecticut. Over the next 13 years he held various positions of increasing responsibility. Most recently, he held the title “Associate Director Operations” for Pratt & Whitney in North Berwick, Maine. A United Technologies Corporation, Pratt and Whitney is a global manufacturer of jet engines and a leader in the aerospace industry.

Dave Fiereck, Senior Vice President of Loureiro, states, “Ryan has been an excellent addition to our senior leadership team. His demonstrated leadership and proven ability to develop and nurture teams within a competitive business environment will allow us to grow as a firm and further integrate EH&S services within the suite of offerings Loureiro provides to its customers.”


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:10pCANCOM SE : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
12:10pKIMBELL ROYALTY PARTNERS LP : Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K/A)
AQ
12:10pTUI AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
12:08pALLIANZ : Dasuki's Family Asks NBA to Probe Malami
AQ
12:08pFREIGHT SOLUTION INC : Changes in Registrant's Certifying Accountant, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
12:07pLAND SECURITIES : Capital Markets Year End Accounts
PU
12:07pBUMI RESOURCES TBK PT : Employees Conduct 12th Blood Donation Program_25 July 2018
PU
12:07pSWIRE PROPERTIES : Quarterly Operating Statement of Swire Properties Limited - Second Quarter 2018
PU
12:07pIOI BERHAD : Group - Sustainability Progress Update (April - June 2018)
PU
12:07pVIRGIN MONEY UK : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Virgin Money Holdings (UK) Plc
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1World stocks dip before central bank test; Japan bonds down
2HEINEKEN : HEINEKEN : hit as Brazil, currencies force margin outlook cut
3SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG : SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS : 3Q Profit Falls on Forex Hit
4CLIPPER LOGISTICS PLC : CLIPPER LOGISTICS : Preliminary Results
5CAPCOM CO., LTD. : CAPCOM : Sales and Profit Up in Consolidated Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 20..

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.