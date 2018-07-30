Loureiro Engineering : Adds New Vice President to Support the Environmental Health & Safety Division

Ryan R. Polizzo has joined Loureiro Engineering (Loureiro) as a Vice President of the Environmental Health & Safety Division. Headquartered in Plainville, Connecticut, with offices in Groton, Connecticut, Manchester, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, North Carolina, and Washington D.C. Loureiro is an employee-owned, full-service multi-disciplinary consulting firm. In addition to their engineering, environmental engineering and Health and Safety divisions, Loureiro also supports energy management, facility infrastructure, waste management, construction, and laboratory analytical services.

Ryan holds a B.S. in Sport Science and a Masters of Education in Industrial Technology from the University of Idaho. He began his professional career in 2005 as an Environment Health and Safety Professional working for a large manufacturer in central Connecticut. Over the next 13 years he held various positions of increasing responsibility. Most recently, he held the title “Associate Director Operations” for Pratt & Whitney in North Berwick, Maine. A United Technologies Corporation, Pratt and Whitney is a global manufacturer of jet engines and a leader in the aerospace industry.

Dave Fiereck, Senior Vice President of Loureiro, states, “Ryan has been an excellent addition to our senior leadership team. His demonstrated leadership and proven ability to develop and nurture teams within a competitive business environment will allow us to grow as a firm and further integrate EH&S services within the suite of offerings Loureiro provides to its customers.”

