Loureiro Engineering : Adds New Vice President to Support the Environmental Health & Safety Division

Ryan R. Polizzo has joined Loureiro Engineering (Loureiro) as a Vice
President of the Environmental Health & Safety Division. Headquartered
in Plainville, Connecticut, with offices in Groton, Connecticut,
Manchester, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, North Carolina,
and Washington D.C. Loureiro is an employee-owned, full-service
multi-disciplinary consulting firm. In addition to their engineering,
environmental engineering and Health and Safety divisions, Loureiro also
supports energy management, facility infrastructure, waste management,
construction, and laboratory analytical services.
Ryan holds a B.S. in Sport Science and a Masters of Education in
Industrial Technology from the University of Idaho. He began his
professional career in 2005 as an Environment Health and Safety
Professional working for a large manufacturer in central Connecticut.
Over the next 13 years he held various positions of increasing
responsibility. Most recently, he held the title “Associate Director
Operations” for Pratt & Whitney in North Berwick, Maine. A United
Technologies Corporation, Pratt and Whitney is a global manufacturer of
jet engines and a leader in the aerospace industry.
Dave Fiereck, Senior Vice President of Loureiro, states, “Ryan has been
an excellent addition to our senior leadership team. His demonstrated
leadership and proven ability to develop and nurture teams within a
competitive business environment will allow us to grow as a firm and
further integrate EH&S services within the suite of offerings Loureiro
provides to its customers.”
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180730005067/en/