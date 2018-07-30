Loureiro Engineering : Adds New a Senior Project Manager to the New Hampshire Office

Dan Noyes has joined Loureiro Engineering (Loureiro) as a Senior Project
Manager in the New Hampshire Office. Headquartered in Plainville,
Connecticut, with offices in Groton, Connecticut, New Hampshire,
Massachusetts, Rhode Island, North Carolina, and Washington, D.C.,
Loureiro is an employee-owned, full-service multi-disciplinary firm
providing engineering, environmental health and safety, energy,
facility, waste management consulting, construction, and laboratory
analytical services.
Dan has a B.S. in Marine Engineering from Maine Maritime Academy and has
26 years of experience operating, maintaining, and managing a variety of
facilities where he developed safety programs, conducted safety
training, and managed environmental compliance issues. He is a Certified
Energy Manager, Certified Building Operator, and a Hazardous Waste
Coordinator. Dan was most recently the Director of Facilities at the
Brewster Academy. As Director of Facilities Dan was responsible for
managing building maintenance and maintenance/custodial staffs and
developing and administering bid processes and maintenance contracts. He
was also responsible for compliance with building, fire and electrical
codes, safety and environmental regulations Brian Cutler, President of
Loureiro states, “Dan brings a wealth of knowledge and a client’s
perspective on the value of the integrated services we offer developed
in his roles as an owner and an owner’s representative. His ability to
relate to our clients is genuine and unique as he has been in their seat
and is perfectly aligned with our desire to continue to differentiate
ourselves as a premiere service provider.”
