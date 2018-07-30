Loureiro Engineering : Adds New a Senior Project Manager to the New Hampshire Office

Dan Noyes has joined Loureiro Engineering (Loureiro) as a Senior Project Manager in the New Hampshire Office. Headquartered in Plainville, Connecticut, with offices in Groton, Connecticut, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, North Carolina, and Washington, D.C., Loureiro is an employee-owned, full-service multi-disciplinary firm providing engineering, environmental health and safety, energy, facility, waste management consulting, construction, and laboratory analytical services.

Dan has a B.S. in Marine Engineering from Maine Maritime Academy and has 26 years of experience operating, maintaining, and managing a variety of facilities where he developed safety programs, conducted safety training, and managed environmental compliance issues. He is a Certified Energy Manager, Certified Building Operator, and a Hazardous Waste Coordinator. Dan was most recently the Director of Facilities at the Brewster Academy. As Director of Facilities Dan was responsible for managing building maintenance and maintenance/custodial staffs and developing and administering bid processes and maintenance contracts. He was also responsible for compliance with building, fire and electrical codes, safety and environmental regulations Brian Cutler, President of Loureiro states, “Dan brings a wealth of knowledge and a client’s perspective on the value of the integrated services we offer developed in his roles as an owner and an owner’s representative. His ability to relate to our clients is genuine and unique as he has been in their seat and is perfectly aligned with our desire to continue to differentiate ourselves as a premiere service provider.”

