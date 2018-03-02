Log in
Low Density Polyethylene (LDPE) Packaging Market - Industry Trends, Opportunities and Forecasts to 2023 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

03/02/2018 | 01:20pm CET

The "Low Density Polyethylene (LDPE) Packaging Market - Industry Trends, Opportunities and Forecasts to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global low density polyethylene (LDPE) packaging market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.95% during the forecast period to grow to US$27.879 billion by 2023 from US$20.866 billion in 2017.

The LDPE industry is expected to witness significant growth owing to the growing demand in the packaging industry for innovative, lightweight and convenience packaging. Moreover, there is an increase in demand for Stretch and Shrink film packaging which will augment the demand for LDPE packaging market. Although LDPE is one of the most commonly used polyethylene, it faces the threat of substitution from LLDPE, HDPE, and ULDPE which will restrict the growth of LDPE market during the forecast period.

The global LDPE packaging market is highly competitive owing to the vast presence of well-diversified international, regional, and local players. Market growth, massive consumption, favorable government policies, and economic cost of production are some of the key factors attracting new players in films packaging which dominate the majority of the LDPE packaging market-enhancing the competitive rivalry. The competitive landscape details products, strategies, and investments being done by key companies to boost their market share.

The global LDPE packaging market has been segmented by product, end user, and geography.

By product:

  • Stretch and shrink films
  • Bags and sacks
  • Coatings
  • Bottles
  • Caps/closures, and lids
  • Other

By end user:

  • FMCG
  • Healthcare
  • Agriculture
  • Consumer Electronics
  • Other

By geography:

  • North America
  • South America
  • Middle East and Africa
  • Europe
  • Asia Pacific

Companies Mentioned

  • Amcor Limited
  • Bemis Company, Inc.
  • Berry Global, Inc.
  • Hipac Packaging Solutions
  • Sealed Air
  • Harwal Group of Companies
  • Strobel GmbH
  • R.V. Evans Company
  • Blueridge Films, Inc.
  • Huhtamaki Group

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/cpfk2l/low_density?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
