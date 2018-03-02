Low Density Polyethylene (LDPE) Packaging Market - Industry Trends, Opportunities and Forecasts to 2023 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Low
Density Polyethylene (LDPE) Packaging Market - Industry Trends,
The global low density polyethylene (LDPE) packaging market is projected
to grow at a CAGR of 4.95% during the forecast period to grow to
US$27.879 billion by 2023 from US$20.866 billion in 2017.
The LDPE industry is expected to witness significant growth owing to the
growing demand in the packaging industry for innovative, lightweight and
convenience packaging. Moreover, there is an increase in demand for
Stretch and Shrink film packaging which will augment the demand for LDPE
packaging market. Although LDPE is one of the most commonly used
polyethylene, it faces the threat of substitution from LLDPE, HDPE, and
ULDPE which will restrict the growth of LDPE market during the forecast
period.
The global LDPE packaging market is highly competitive owing to the vast
presence of well-diversified international, regional, and local players.
Market growth, massive consumption, favorable government policies, and
economic cost of production are some of the key factors attracting new
players in films packaging which dominate the majority of the LDPE
packaging market-enhancing the competitive rivalry. The competitive
landscape details products, strategies, and investments being done by
key companies to boost their market share.
The global LDPE packaging market has been segmented by product, end
user, and geography.
By product:
-
Stretch and shrink films
-
Bags and sacks
-
Coatings
-
Bottles
-
Caps/closures, and lids
-
Other
By end user:
-
FMCG
-
Healthcare
-
Agriculture
-
Consumer Electronics
-
Other
By geography:
-
North America
-
South America
-
Middle East and Africa
-
Europe
-
Asia Pacific
Companies Mentioned
-
Amcor Limited
-
Bemis Company, Inc.
-
Berry Global, Inc.
-
Hipac Packaging Solutions
-
Sealed Air
-
Harwal Group of Companies
-
Strobel GmbH
-
R.V. Evans Company
-
Blueridge Films, Inc.
-
Huhtamaki Group
