Low Density Polyethylene (LDPE) Packaging Market - Industry Trends, Opportunities and Forecasts to 2023 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Low Density Polyethylene (LDPE) Packaging Market - Industry Trends, Opportunities and Forecasts to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global low density polyethylene (LDPE) packaging market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.95% during the forecast period to grow to US$27.879 billion by 2023 from US$20.866 billion in 2017.

The LDPE industry is expected to witness significant growth owing to the growing demand in the packaging industry for innovative, lightweight and convenience packaging. Moreover, there is an increase in demand for Stretch and Shrink film packaging which will augment the demand for LDPE packaging market. Although LDPE is one of the most commonly used polyethylene, it faces the threat of substitution from LLDPE, HDPE, and ULDPE which will restrict the growth of LDPE market during the forecast period.

The global LDPE packaging market is highly competitive owing to the vast presence of well-diversified international, regional, and local players. Market growth, massive consumption, favorable government policies, and economic cost of production are some of the key factors attracting new players in films packaging which dominate the majority of the LDPE packaging market-enhancing the competitive rivalry. The competitive landscape details products, strategies, and investments being done by key companies to boost their market share.

The global LDPE packaging market has been segmented by product, end user, and geography.

By product:

Stretch and shrink films

Bags and sacks

Coatings

Bottles

Caps/closures, and lids

Other

By end user:

FMCG

Healthcare

Agriculture

Consumer Electronics

Other

By geography:

North America

South America

Middle East and Africa

Europe

Asia Pacific

Companies Mentioned

Amcor Limited

Bemis Company, Inc.

Berry Global, Inc.

Hipac Packaging Solutions

Sealed Air

Harwal Group of Companies

Strobel GmbH

R.V. Evans Company

Blueridge Films, Inc.

Huhtamaki Group

