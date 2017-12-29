Low Dropout (LDO) Regulator Market - Analysis, Trends & Forecasts to 2022 - Research and Markets

The "Low
Dropout (LDO) Regulator Market - Forecast (2017- 2022)" report
has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
LDO or low-dropout regulator is a DC (Direct Current) voltage regulator
which regulates the output voltage during the situations where there is
difference between input voltage and output voltage is low. These
regulators offers a "dropout" which can also be technically defined as
difference between input and output voltage of less than 0.3V whereas a
standard linear voltage regulator offers a dropout voltage of 1 Volt or
more. An LDO finds its use in different industries based on certain
characteristics such as the LDO's drop-out voltage, line regulation,
speed (how fast it can respond as the load varies), load regulation,
quiescent current, and maximum current (which is decided by the size of
the pass transistor), among others. Globally increasing demand for the
consumer electronics is expected to remain one of the major growth
driver for LDO during the period of study.
This report identifies the global LDO regulator market size in for the
year 2015-2017, and forecast of the same for year 2022. It also
highlights the potential growth opportunities in the coming years, while
also reviewing the market drivers, restraints, growth indicators,
challenges, market dynamics, competitive landscape, and other key
aspects with respect to global LDO regulator market.
Geographically North America dominated global LDO regulator market owing
to higher consumption and demand of consumer electronics devices and
technological advancement in the field of telecommunications. North
America was followed by Asia-Pacific and Europe as the second and third
largest market for LDO regulator in 2015. However, Asia-Pacific is
expected to remain fastest growing regional market driven by increasing
consumption of consumer electronics as a result of increasing disposable
income amongst middle class families in the major economies of India and
China.
Companies Mentioned
-
Maxim
-
Analog Devices
-
Fairchild
-
Toshiba Corporation
-
ON Semiconductors
-
Microchip Technology
-
AMS AG
-
STMicroelectronics
-
Texas Instruments Incorporated
-
Linear Technology
Key Topics Covered:
1. Market Overview
2. Executive Summary
3. Market Landscape
4. Market Forces
5. Strategic Analysis
6. Low Dropout (LDO) Regulator Market, By Applications
7. Low Dropout (LDO) Regulator Market, By End Use Industry
8. Low Dropout (LDO) Regulator Market, By Geography
9. Low Dropout (LDO) Regulator - Market Entropy
10. Company Profiles
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/k9xg8c/low_dropout_ldo
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171229005231/en/