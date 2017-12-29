Log in
Low Dropout (LDO) Regulator Market - Analysis, Trends & Forecasts to 2022 - Research and Markets

12/29/2017 | 04:44pm CET

The "Low Dropout (LDO) Regulator Market - Forecast (2017- 2022)" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

LDO or low-dropout regulator is a DC (Direct Current) voltage regulator which regulates the output voltage during the situations where there is difference between input voltage and output voltage is low. These regulators offers a "dropout" which can also be technically defined as difference between input and output voltage of less than 0.3V whereas a standard linear voltage regulator offers a dropout voltage of 1 Volt or more. An LDO finds its use in different industries based on certain characteristics such as the LDO's drop-out voltage, line regulation, speed (how fast it can respond as the load varies), load regulation, quiescent current, and maximum current (which is decided by the size of the pass transistor), among others. Globally increasing demand for the consumer electronics is expected to remain one of the major growth driver for LDO during the period of study.

This report identifies the global LDO regulator market size in for the year 2015-2017, and forecast of the same for year 2022. It also highlights the potential growth opportunities in the coming years, while also reviewing the market drivers, restraints, growth indicators, challenges, market dynamics, competitive landscape, and other key aspects with respect to global LDO regulator market.

Geographically North America dominated global LDO regulator market owing to higher consumption and demand of consumer electronics devices and technological advancement in the field of telecommunications. North America was followed by Asia-Pacific and Europe as the second and third largest market for LDO regulator in 2015. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to remain fastest growing regional market driven by increasing consumption of consumer electronics as a result of increasing disposable income amongst middle class families in the major economies of India and China.

Companies Mentioned

  • Maxim
  • Analog Devices
  • Fairchild
  • Toshiba Corporation
  • ON Semiconductors
  • Microchip Technology
  • AMS AG
  • STMicroelectronics
  • Texas Instruments Incorporated
  • Linear Technology

Key Topics Covered:

1. Market Overview

2. Executive Summary

3. Market Landscape

4. Market Forces

5. Strategic Analysis

6. Low Dropout (LDO) Regulator Market, By Applications

7. Low Dropout (LDO) Regulator Market, By End Use Industry

8. Low Dropout (LDO) Regulator Market, By Geography

9. Low Dropout (LDO) Regulator - Market Entropy

10. Company Profiles

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/k9xg8c/low_dropout_ldo


© Business Wire 2017
