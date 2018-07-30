'Low road' of protectionism will cost jobs and growth - Carney

Carney told Bloomberg in an interview that the Bank's research had shown that reducing restrictions on services trade could reduce excess global imbalances by close to one half.

Asked about Brexit, he said the Bank could have a disorderly Brexit stress test within nine months.

"We can choose between a low road of protectionism focused on bilateral goods-trade balances and a high road of liberalization of global trade in services," he said. "The low road will cost jobs, growth, and stability. The high road can support a more inclusive and resilient globalisation."

(Reporting by Kate Holton; editing by Alistair Smout)