Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Lubbock Affected by Recent Severe Weather

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/21/2018 | 11:58pm CEST

WOODLAND HILLS, Calif., May 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Intense hail and wind from several weather systems caused extensive damage to homes and vehicles over the weekend in Lubbock and surrounding areas. Farmers Insurance® catastrophe claims representatives, agents and other personnel began helping affected customers the same day and continue to provide assistance to those impacted by the storms.

Farmers Insurance Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Farmers Insurance)

"So far we've seen a large number of cars with damaged windows and other exterior surfaces and numerous homes with damaged roofs," said Keith Daly, chief claims officer for Farmers Insurance. "Our dedicated staff is already working with our customers."

Specialized Catastrophe Claims staff have been deployed to the area to ensure a speedy response for Farmers Insurance customers.

Daly advises Farmers customers in the area who have damage from the storms visit Farmers.com or use their Farmers Mobile App to file claims. Customers can also call their agent or the 24-hour claims center for assistance.

  • Farmers Claims Contact Center number: 1-800-435-7764.
  • Foremost and 21st Century customers can also use the 1-800-435-7764 number for immediate assistance.
  • Bristol West customers can call 1-800-274-7865 for immediate assistance.
  • Spanish-language claims assistance is available to Farmers customers by calling: 877-RECLAMO (877-732-5266).

About Farmers Insurance
"Farmers Insurance®" and "Farmers®" are tradenames for a group of affiliated insurers providing insurance for automobiles, homes and small businesses and a wide range of other insurance and financial services and products. Farmers Insurance is proud to serve more than 10 million households with over 19 million individual policies nationally, through the efforts of more than 48,000 exclusive and independent agents and approximately 21,000 employees. Farmers Insurance Exchange®, the largest of the three primary insurance insurers that make up Farmers Insurance, is recognized as one of the largest U.S. companies on the 2018 Fortune 500 list. For more information about Farmers Insurance, visit Farmers.com, Twitter and Instagram, @WeAreFarmers, or Facebook.com/FarmersInsurance.

For more information about Farmers Insurance, visit Farmers.com, Twitter and Instagram, @WeAreFarmers, or Facebook.com/FarmersInsurance.

Contact:

Media Relations

Farmers Insurance

818-965-0007

[email protected]

 

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lubbock-affected-by-recent-severe-weather-300652230.html

SOURCE Farmers Insurance


© PRNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:08aCORPORACION AMERICA AIRPORTS : Corporación América Airports Announces First Quarter 2018 Financial Results Call and Webcast
BU
12:06aCOMMERCIAL METALS COMPANY : Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2018 Conference Call Webcast Details
PR
12:05aLIFCO PUBL : acquires German dental laboratory operation
PU
12:05aNETFLIX : Barack and Michelle Obama ink multi-year producing deal with Netflix
AQ
12:02aSINO AGRO FOOD : Inc. Reports Q1 2018 Results and Board Approves Dividend
PR
12:02aINSIGHTS : The 2018 NYC Blockchain Center Tech & Invest Summit Organized by Blockchain Center and IBeeHub
AQ
12:01aMITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL : Akamai and MUFG Announce Blockchain-Based Payment Network
PR
12:01aGEOPARK : Announces Appointment of Constantine G. Papadimitriou to Its Board of Directors
BU
12:01aAbner Mares - WBA World Boxing Champion – to Host ‘Champions Day’ at LA County Sheriff’s Century Boxing Gym on May 24
GL
05/21TESLA : Business Highlights
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.