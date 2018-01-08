Luc Péligry is Appointed Chief Financial Officer of Europcar Group

Regulatory News:

Europcar Group (Paris:EUCAR) announces the appointment of Luc Peligry as Chief Financial Officer for the Group. He is a member of the Executive Committee.

Luc has a strong background in Finance and Management in different business environments (health, food, chemical, consulting). Before joining the Europcar Group, he was General Manager, Finance & Operations at Pierre Fabre Laboratoires, a French pharma and dermo-cosmetic group for 6 years. Previously, he held the same position at Invivo NSA and was Chief Financial Officer of Sigmakalon France (Merger of Total and Petrofina’s paint activities). Prior to that, he started his career at KPMG, Deloitte and Credit du Nord.

Luc is 53 years old, graduated from ESSCA, INSEAD and a qualified Chartered Accountant.

Luc will bring his strong experience to support the group as it aims to further enhance its performance management across all its 5 Business Units and generate significant value creation from its recent acquisitions, while delivering its business and financial mid to long term ambition.

In the context of the Group’s strong growth,Jean-Claude Poupard, the former CFO, is appointed Financing & Operational Finance Group Director and will focus on the enhancement of the Group’s debt structure and the management of finance transformation projects.

