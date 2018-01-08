Log in
Luc Péligry is Appointed Chief Financial Officer of Europcar Group

01/08/2018 | 06:03pm CET

Regulatory News:

Europcar Group (Paris:EUCAR) announces the appointment of Luc Peligry as Chief Financial Officer for the Group. He is a member of the Executive Committee.

Luc has a strong background in Finance and Management in different business environments (health, food, chemical, consulting). Before joining the Europcar Group, he was General Manager, Finance & Operations at Pierre Fabre Laboratoires, a French pharma and dermo-cosmetic group for 6 years. Previously, he held the same position at Invivo NSA and was Chief Financial Officer of Sigmakalon France (Merger of Total and Petrofina’s paint activities). Prior to that, he started his career at KPMG, Deloitte and Credit du Nord.

Luc is 53 years old, graduated from ESSCA, INSEAD and a qualified Chartered Accountant.

Luc will bring his strong experience to support the group as it aims to further enhance its performance management across all its 5 Business Units and generate significant value creation from its recent acquisitions, while delivering its business and financial mid to long term ambition.

In the context of the Group’s strong growth,Jean-Claude Poupard, the former CFO, is appointed Financing & Operational Finance Group Director and will focus on the enhancement of the Group’s debt structure and the management of finance transformation projects.

About Europcar Group
Europcar Group is a major player in mobility markets and is listed on Euronext Paris. The Group's mission is to be an attractive alternative to car ownership by providing a wide range of mobility solutions: car rentals, Vans & Trucks, chauffeur service, car-sharing or peer-to-peer. Customer satisfaction is at the heart of the group's mission and all of its employees and this commitment fuels the continuous development of new services.

The group operates through multi brands meeting every customer specific needs: Europcar® - the European Leader in vehicle rental services, Goldcar® - Europe’s largest low-cost car rental company, InterRent® - value for money brand targeting leisure customers and Ubeeqo® - a European company specializing in fleet and mobility solutions for both the business and the end-customers market.

The Group delivers its mobility solutions worldwide through an extensive network in 130 countries and territories (including 14 wholly-owned subsidiaries in Europe and 2 in Australia and New Zealand, franchisees and partners).

Further details on our website:
europcar-group.com


© Business Wire 2018
