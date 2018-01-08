Luc Péligry is Appointed Chief Financial Officer of Europcar Group

Regulatory News:
Europcar Group (Paris:EUCAR) announces the appointment of Luc Peligry as
Chief Financial Officer for the Group. He is a member of the Executive
Committee.
Luc has a strong background in Finance and Management in different
business environments (health, food, chemical, consulting). Before
joining the Europcar Group, he was General Manager, Finance & Operations
at Pierre Fabre Laboratoires, a French pharma and dermo-cosmetic group
for 6 years. Previously, he held the same position at Invivo NSA and was
Chief Financial Officer of Sigmakalon France (Merger of Total and
Petrofina’s paint activities). Prior to that, he started his career at
KPMG, Deloitte and Credit du Nord.
Luc is 53 years old, graduated from ESSCA, INSEAD and a qualified
Chartered Accountant.
Luc will bring his strong experience to support the group as it aims to
further enhance its performance management across all its 5 Business
Units and generate significant value creation from its recent
acquisitions, while delivering its business and financial mid to long
term ambition.
In the context of the Group’s strong growth,Jean-Claude Poupard, the
former CFO, is appointed Financing & Operational Finance Group Director
and will focus on the enhancement of the Group’s debt structure and the
management of finance transformation projects.
About Europcar Group
Europcar Group is a major player in
mobility markets and is listed on Euronext Paris. The Group's mission is
to be an attractive alternative to car ownership by providing a wide
range of mobility solutions: car rentals, Vans & Trucks, chauffeur
service, car-sharing or peer-to-peer. Customer satisfaction is at the
heart of the group's mission and all of its employees and this
commitment fuels the continuous development of new services.
The group operates through multi brands meeting every customer specific
needs: Europcar® - the European Leader in vehicle rental services,
Goldcar® - Europe’s largest low-cost car rental company, InterRent® -
value for money brand targeting leisure customers and Ubeeqo® - a
European company specializing in fleet and mobility solutions for both
the business and the end-customers market.
The Group delivers its mobility solutions worldwide through an extensive
network in 130 countries and territories (including 14 wholly-owned
subsidiaries in Europe and 2 in Australia and New Zealand, franchisees
and partners).
Further details on our website:
europcar-group.com
