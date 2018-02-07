Log in
Lufthansa Cargo : exhibiting at Fruit Logistica

02/07/2018 | 10:55am CET

The focus is on the product Fresh/td.

When Fruit Logistica opens in Berlin on 7 February, Lufthansa Cargo will again be one of the exhibitors. At the world's leading trade show, the company will be showing why it is an indispensable partner in the global trade of fresh fruits and vegetables. Lufthansa Cargo offers its customers Fresh/td, a transport service that delivers perishable goods to the remotest corners of the world undamaged. This is ensured through an environment that is predominantly temperature-controlled during flight and storage as well as the use of specially trained personnel. For example, blueberries from Argentina, avocados from Mexico or beans from Kenya are transported to the recipient warehouses in the United Kingdom or the Netherlands. Lufthansa Cargo transported a total of more than 71,000 tonnes of flowers, vegetables, fruits, berries, meat, fish and other perishables last year.

'Lufthansa Cargo has many years of experience and global expertise in dealing with temperature-sensitive and perishable goods,' says Wouter Boekee, Industry Development Manager at Lufthansa Cargo. 'With our special service Fresh/td toDoor, we are also offering direct delivery via the Frankfurt hub to the leading food markets in Europe.'

'The product Fresh/td makes Lufthansa Cargo an ideal partner for transporting perishable goods. With our hub in Frankfurt, local conditions such as the Perishable Center with fast and vacuum cooling options and the optimal location for distributing goods in Europe, Lufthansa Cargo is a reliable and experienced partner to the agricultural and food industry', says Uta Frank, Product Manager Fresh/td of Lufthansa Cargo. 'We have an extensive network of freighter and passenger connections from major fruit and vegetable exporting countries.'

Lufthansa Cargo has been exhibiting at Fruit Logistica since 2013. The company can be found in Hall 25, Stand C-08. Numerous air freight experts will be available to speak with interested trade fair visitors.

Lufthansa Cargo AG published this content on 07 February 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 February 2018 09:54:04 UTC.

