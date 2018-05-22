Lumos Data Centers : Launches Suite of IaaS Solutions

Lumos Data Centers (“LDC”), a division of Lumos Networks and Spirit
Communications and a leading co-location and data center solutions
provider across the Mid-Atlantic and South-Eastern U.S., is pleased to
announce the launch of its upgraded Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS)
platform. Developed after significant investment by LDC and including
extensive market analysis and vendor evaluations, the platform leverages
industry standard architecture. The design and build was a collaboration
of best of breed partners including; NetApp, Cisco, and Zerto. The
services delivered include; Private Cloud Services, Disaster Recovery as
a Service (DRaaS), and Storage and Backups as a Service.
Josh Wolff, SVP of Lumos Data Centers said, “Our customers are looking
for ways to deliver services to their customers and employees in a
faster, smarter, and more efficient way. The IaaS platform gives our
customers peace of mind, being built with a highly available fault
tolerant architecture, while residing in our highly available and
connected enterprise class data centers.”
The solution is an ideal fit for companies who have growing compute,
data storage and protection requirements, significant compliance
requirements, and often times aging hardware. LDC offers a consultative
approach to the design and implementation of the solution that best fits
the customer’s business needs.
After recently migrating to the new platform, Todd Alexander, Senior
Technology and Infrastructure Manager with Sona
Dermatology and MedSpa said, “We approached LDC about refreshing our
aging IaaS environment and to look at ways to improve costs and
stability with our IT infrastructure. They spared no expense, bringing
in a highly skilled set of engineers to plan the migration and design
then build out an environment we can grow with for years to come. Their
support, dedication and quality of work is exceptional and we consider
them a trusted partner.”
Gartner estimates that the global IaaS services market will grow over
30% in 2018 and 25-30% in 2019.
About Lumos Data Centers
Lumos Data Centers (LDC) is a newly formed business unit within Lumos
Networks, focusing exclusively on data center services. LDC offers high
availability services out of three data centers in Charlotte, NC
servicing Virginia, West Virginia, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, South
Carolina, and Georgia. The data center facilities are staffed 24/7/365,
SSAE 16 SOC1 and SOC 2 Type II certified, and PCI DSS and HIPAA
compliant. Enterprise services include Colocation, Infrastructure as a
Service, Disaster Recovery as a Service, Storage as a Service, and Back
Up and Recovery as a Service. LDC acts as a Carrier Hotel, with 12 of
the largest carriers in Charlotte having fiber routes and / or Points of
Presence (POP), allowing robust options for clients. With direct
connectivity from the Lumos Networks and Spirit Communications fiber
footprint, along with 12 options for connectivity, LDC is uniquely
positioned to offer clients on-net data center and colocation services.
About the Combination of Spirit Communications and Lumos Networks
The combination of Spirit Communications and Lumos Networks creates a
super-regional fiber bandwidth network with over 21,000 miles of fiber
and more than 9,000 on-net locations across nine states in the
Mid-Atlantic and Southeast United States. The new entity offers a full
range of Ethernet, MPLS, dark fiber, advanced voice and cloud services
to thousands of carrier, enterprise, data center and government
customers. The entity also connects 44 total data centers, including 12
co-location and data centers.
More info: www.lumosdatacenters.com,
www.spiritcom.com
and www.lumosnetworks.com
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180522005454/en/