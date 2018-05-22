Log in
Lumos Data Centers : Launches Suite of IaaS Solutions

05/22/2018 | 01:01pm CEST

Lumos Data Centers (“LDC”), a division of Lumos Networks and Spirit Communications and a leading co-location and data center solutions provider across the Mid-Atlantic and South-Eastern U.S., is pleased to announce the launch of its upgraded Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) platform. Developed after significant investment by LDC and including extensive market analysis and vendor evaluations, the platform leverages industry standard architecture. The design and build was a collaboration of best of breed partners including; NetApp, Cisco, and Zerto. The services delivered include; Private Cloud Services, Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS), and Storage and Backups as a Service.

Josh Wolff, SVP of Lumos Data Centers said, “Our customers are looking for ways to deliver services to their customers and employees in a faster, smarter, and more efficient way. The IaaS platform gives our customers peace of mind, being built with a highly available fault tolerant architecture, while residing in our highly available and connected enterprise class data centers.”

The solution is an ideal fit for companies who have growing compute, data storage and protection requirements, significant compliance requirements, and often times aging hardware. LDC offers a consultative approach to the design and implementation of the solution that best fits the customer’s business needs.

After recently migrating to the new platform, Todd Alexander, Senior Technology and Infrastructure Manager with Sona Dermatology and MedSpa said, “We approached LDC about refreshing our aging IaaS environment and to look at ways to improve costs and stability with our IT infrastructure. They spared no expense, bringing in a highly skilled set of engineers to plan the migration and design then build out an environment we can grow with for years to come. Their support, dedication and quality of work is exceptional and we consider them a trusted partner.”

Gartner estimates that the global IaaS services market will grow over 30% in 2018 and 25-30% in 2019.

About Lumos Data Centers

Lumos Data Centers (LDC) is a newly formed business unit within Lumos Networks, focusing exclusively on data center services. LDC offers high availability services out of three data centers in Charlotte, NC servicing Virginia, West Virginia, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Georgia. The data center facilities are staffed 24/7/365, SSAE 16 SOC1 and SOC 2 Type II certified, and PCI DSS and HIPAA compliant. Enterprise services include Colocation, Infrastructure as a Service, Disaster Recovery as a Service, Storage as a Service, and Back Up and Recovery as a Service. LDC acts as a Carrier Hotel, with 12 of the largest carriers in Charlotte having fiber routes and / or Points of Presence (POP), allowing robust options for clients. With direct connectivity from the Lumos Networks and Spirit Communications fiber footprint, along with 12 options for connectivity, LDC is uniquely positioned to offer clients on-net data center and colocation services.

About the Combination of Spirit Communications and Lumos Networks

The combination of Spirit Communications and Lumos Networks creates a super-regional fiber bandwidth network with over 21,000 miles of fiber and more than 9,000 on-net locations across nine states in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeast United States. The new entity offers a full range of Ethernet, MPLS, dark fiber, advanced voice and cloud services to thousands of carrier, enterprise, data center and government customers. The entity also connects 44 total data centers, including 12 co-location and data centers.

More info: www.lumosdatacenters.com, www.spiritcom.com and www.lumosnetworks.com


© Business Wire 2018
