Lunch, Learn & Network! OPEN MINDS To Debut New Executive Education Offerings On Service Line Development & Organizational Re-Branding

Gettysburg, PA, March 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OPEN MINDS introduced details on a new executive learning and networking offering – roundtable lunch and learn discussions – set to debut on June 5, 2018 from 1:00pm – 3:30pm during the first day of The 2018 OPEN MINDS Strategy & Innovation Institute. Led by Senior Associates from the OPEN MINDS national consulting practice, the first two roundtable lunch offerings will focus on the topics of developing a new service line and re-branding your health and human service organization. Each session, available exclusively to OPEN MINDS Strategy & Innovation Institute attendees, includes lunch in the $50 registration price and is limited to 20 attendees.

OPEN MINDS Senior Associate, Joseph P. Naughton-Travers, EdM will lead one of the roundtable lunch and learn discussions, Are You Developing A New Service Line? A Roundtable Discussion On Service Line Development. This session is the perfect opportunity to join your peers for an informal session to share ideas and learn from each other over lunch. Joseph P. Naughton-Travers, EdM brings more than 30 years of experience in the health and human service field.

OPEN MINDS Marketing & Strategy team members will lead the other roundtable lunch and learn discussion, Do You Need A New Look? A Roundtable Discussion On Re-Branding Your Organization. This session will be a great opportunity for executives to brainstorm with peers and OPEN MINDS marketing experts about how to improve your organization’s brand, reputation, perception, and positioning to be more effective in today’s consumer-focused marketplace.

The 2018 OPEN MINDS Strategy & Innovation Institute will return to the Sheraton Hotel (French Quarter) in New Orleans, Louisiana this June for a week long series of events focused on the emerging innovations disrupting the market — and the strategic science behind making them work in today’s value-based environment. The faculty and guest speakers for the event will consist of executives who have demonstrated experience making innovations an asset in developing next generation business models and sustainable strategies. For four days, 450+ executives and 30 innovative exhibitors will gather in New Orleans to discuss the innovations and business models the field needs to succeed in today’s disrupted industry. Learn more about this event at: https://strategy.openminds.com/

Early registration is recommended, as seating is already limited. Online registration is now available online at: https://strategy.openminds.com/register/.

For additional questions and inquiries, please contact Sarah Threnhauser, Executive Vice President, OPEN MINDS at 717-334-1329 or [email protected].

