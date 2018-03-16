Log in
M&A livens up European equity trading as STOXX heads for weekly loss

03/16/2018 | 09:48am CET
The German share price index, DAX board, is seen at the stock exchange in Frankfurt

LONDON (Reuters) - European shares saw a muted start to trading on Friday, with exchange delays hampering trade in German equities, though NEX Group was a big mover after a takeover offer.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index was flat in percentage terms by 0822 GMT, on track for a slight loss in a week dominated by geopolitical tensions and chaos in the Trump administration.

Germany's DAX index did not open, and trading in Siemens' Healthineers was also delayed.

Deal-making was once again in focus on European stocks, with shares in exchange operator NEX Group soaring more than 33 percent to the top of the STOXX following a preliminary takeover offer from U.S.-based exchange operator CME Group.

Telecoms group Altice jumped 5.7 percent following its results, with the debt-ridden group saying it is seeing signs of a recovery in the competitive French market.

However shares in UK housebuilder Berkeley Group fell 5.6 percent after the company said it could not boost building volumes beyond current plans due to planning constraints.

(Reporting by Kit Rees)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DAX 0.33% 12392.44 Delayed Quote.-5.26%
STOXX EUR 600(P)-EUR 0.52% 376.88 End-of-day quote.-3.15%
