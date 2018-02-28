M2 Compliance® to Sponsor the 30th Annual ROTH Conference

Los Angeles, CA, Feb. 28, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- M2 Compliance® ("M2"), www.m2compliance.com, a world-leading filing agent registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission and full-service provider of EDGAR, XBRL, Inline XBRL (iXBRL) and print- related services, announced today its participation as one of the main sponsors of the 30th Annual ROTH Conference scheduled for March 11–14, 2018 at The Ritz Carlton, Laguna Niguel in Orange County, California.



M2 is known for its UNLIMITED® EDGAR & XBRL PROGRAM for $4,995 per year, a revolutionary product for publicly traded companies and reporting issuers required to file electronic forms and disclosures to the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission “SEC”. M2 has been in business for nearly 10 years and has saved over $5,000,000 to clients combined when compared to the fees they would have spent with other providers. M2's UNLIMITED® program was created to serve public companies with a market cap less than 500M and to bring the pricing down across the industry, all while delivering expedited turnaround times, 24/7 service, and reliable data in compliance with the latest SEC guidelines.



"For years, public companies have been gouged by other filing agents by excessive charges for per page rates, changes, and other fees for any part of the production process. The cost reductions are important but not as important as the quality of service, that's why we hold a 99% retention rate with clients and represent 1/4 of all public companies with a market cap under 500M to date. It is our mission to provide an improved service offering and reduce reporting costs significantly," said David McGuire, Founder & CEO of M2.

M2 is the only financial printer in the industry to offer a full-service and truly UNLIMITED® program for EDGAR & XBRL. The UNLIMITED® program translates into, not just a package for regulatory filings, but rather an UNLIMITED® compliance structure which also includes author's alterations, images, exhibits, financial tables, and everything else required for EDGAR & XBRL, all without any hidden fees and without any compromise on service. M2 does offer UNLIMITED® programs for companies that have a market cap above 500M, but these are based on customized quotes.

30th Annual ROTH Conference scheduled for March 11-14, 2018 at The Ritz Carlton, Laguna Niguel in Orange County, CA. Following the success of the previous year's events, the ROTH Conference, with close to 550 participating companies and over 4,700 attendees, will feature presentations from public and private companies in a variety of sectors including:

Business Services

Cleantech, Industrial Growth & Solar

Consumer

Healthcare

Resources: Oil & Gas / Metals & Mining

Technology, Internet & Media

This gathering of institutional investors, private equity investors, VCs and executives, and service providers has become a must-attend event for anyone working in the small and mid-cap space. For 30 years, ROTH has served as a trusted partner and advisor to investors, and views its job as remaining on the forefront of understanding these emerging opportunities for their benefit.

ROTH believes that their conferences provide more than just facts and figures. In addition to gaining insight into emerging growth companies across a variety of sectors, participants will also have plenty of time to mingle and enjoy themselves in a beautiful setting. One of the conference hallmarks is the live evening musical entertainment, and it is something they look forward to hosting each year. Additionally, ROTH and the Challenged Athlete’s Foundation (CAF) have partnered for the past 6 years to host ROTH’s Signature Social Sunday, featuring the ROTH Ride, Spin, Yoga, Golf & Tennis events. This conference in by invitation only. For more information, please contact [email protected] or your ROTH representative at (800) 933-6830.

About ROTH Capital Partners

ROTH is an investment banking firm dedicated to the small-cap public market and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA. ROTH is a privately-owned firm that has built a culture of success and innovation. ROTH’s approach is driven by their current principals, who are not only the owners of the business but most of whom have been with the firm for more than 20 years. ROTH’s goal has always been to service the needs of small-cap public companies better than anyone else.



ROTH's exclusive focus is to offer clients a full spectrum of investment banking services:

Capital Raising

Merger and Acquisitions

Research Coverage

Sales, Trading and Market Making

Corporate Access & Conferences

Corporate Services ROTH’s research is the foundation of the firm and key to the understanding of the small-cap sector. This research, when combined with seasoned institutional sales team and highly visible investor conferences, creates an unparalleled institutional sponsorship platform for growth companies.



ROTH’s experience and capabilities in raising capital and providing advisory services for companies are the strengths of the firm.



Since 1992:



Raised over $45 billion for small-cap public and private companies

Completed approximately 300 merger, acquisition and advisory assignments

About M2 Compliance®

M2 Compliance® is a full-service financial filing and printing firm and a leading partner for all your EDGAR & XBRL filing needs. With hundreds of public company clients, M2 is one of the fastest-growing regulatory compliance companies worldwide. M2 partners with customers to provide the knowledge and service necessary to meet the SEC's ever-changing filing regulations. M2 provides high-quality, cost-effective compliance filings and production services, including EDGAR filings, typesetting, XBRL tagging, financial printing, Inline XBRL, Section 16 filings, investment management services, drafting sessions, compliance hosting and more. For more information visit: www.m2compliance.com

