MACH37 Cyber Accelerator Opens Applications for Fall 2018 Session

Herndon, Virginia, July 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MACH37, the premier market-centric cyber accelerator in the United States, today announced they will begin accepting applications for the Fall 2018 Cohort, which will commence on Sept. 24. Designed to facilitate the development of the next generation of cyber companies, MACH37's unique program places heavy emphasis on the validation of complex cyber problems, the development of unique solutions, and the cultivation of relationships that produce market traction and investment capital.

MACH37 encourages cyber startups and entrepreneurs to apply for the Fall 18 Cohort session. The program brings together domain experts, successful cyber entrepreneurs, buyers, and investors familiar with the security market into a platform that supports the continuous evolution of cyber technologies.

Upon acceptance into the program, participants will be coached in all aspects of identifying and building a sustainable business model. Upon completion of the MACH37 program, graduates will receive ongoing access to the MACH37 Stars Mentors Network throughout the life of their company.

MACH37 is seeking startups that:

Are solving important problems in the fields of cybersecurity, autonomous vehicles, artificial intelligence, cyber-physical systems, IoT, industrial controls, or other cyber-related fields where security is critically important.

Are developing disruptive technologies that enhance existing cyber capabilities or create entirely new markets.

Have founders with the motivation and perseverance to turn sweat equity into commercial success.

Desire mentorship and guidance to navigate sources of capital and grow revenue.

Want to gain access to Virginia’s high-tech and security corridors and work with public and private sector customers to solve critical cyber challenges.

To apply, visit

www.f6s.com/mach37cyberaccelerator/apply and fill out the online application. MACH37 accepts rolling submissions, but participants are highly encouraged to apply by August 27 to be considered for the Fall 2018 Cohort. Questions regarding the process may be directed to the MACH37 team at [email protected].

About MACH37

MACH37 is the premier accelerator for information security entrepreneurs and cyber startups. We go beyond the traditional model of typical business accelerators by bringing our innovators focused mentorship and support from our extensive network of visionaries, practitioners, and successful entrepreneurs from across the security industry. Our curriculum is designed to propel cyber startups into the marketplace, equipped with the skills to connect with customers, grow and compete for funding, and generate traction. MACH37, launched in 2013, operates under a joint venture between VentureScope LLC and the Center for Innovative Technology, in Herndon, Virginia. To learn more, please visit www.mach37.com and follow @MACH37cyber on Twitter.

About VentureScope

VentureScope is a minority-owned strategy consulting and venture investment firm that helps early-stage startups to refine and improve their business models, pursue venture capital or angel investor funding, and scale. VentureScope investigates and qualifies growth and investment opportunities in emerging technologies. It also provides strategic consulting services to private and public-sector clients on lean startup methodology, intrapraneurship, product development, innovation strategy, and challenge-driven innovation initiatives.

About The Center for Innovative Technology

The Center for Innovative Technology (CIT), a nonprofit corporation, has been Virginia’s primary driver of innovation and entrepreneurship since 1985. CIT accelerates the next generation of technology and technology companies through commercialization, capital formation, market development and revenue generation services. To facilitate national innovation leadership and accelerate the rate of technology adoption, CIT creates partnerships between innovative technology start-up companies and advanced technology consumers. To learn more, please visit www.cit.org. You can also follow CIT on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

