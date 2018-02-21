MARKET SNAPSHOT: Dow Futures Inch Lower As Investors Brace For Fed Minutes

By Victor Reklaitis, MarketWatch

Strategist: 'The minutes are likely to read hawkish overall'

U.S. stock futures signaled a dip at the open Wednesday, putting the equity market on track to extend the prior day's selloff.

Investors are set to focus on minutes from the Federal Reserve's January meeting, with analysts saying they could hint at a more hawkish and assertive central bank.

What are the main benchmarks doing?

Dow Jones Industrial Average futures fell by 34 points, or 0.1%, to 24,916, while S&P 500 futures dropped by 1.10 points, or less than 0.1%, to 2,713. Nasdaq-100 futures , meanwhile, gained 13.25, or 0.2%, to 6,804.

On Tuesday, the Dow and S&P 500 closed lower by 1% and 0.6%, respectively , putting an end to six-session winning streaks for each gauge, as a 10% drop for Walmart Inc.'s stock weighed. The Nasdaq Composite edged down 0.1%.

What are strategists saying?

The Fed minutes "should get their fair share of attention," said Elsa Lignos, RBC's global head of foreign-exchange strategy, in a note. "The minutes are likely to read hawkish overall."

What could drive markets?

The Fed minutes are scheduled to get released at 2 p.m. Eastern Time.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average is down 4.5% for the month, thanks in part to signs of an uptick in inflation and bets the U.S. central bank won't delay in raising interest rates further. Higher rates can lure money out of equities.

What data and speakers are ahead?

Markit is slated to deliver February readings on manufacturing and services at 9:45 a.m. Eastern, and a January figure for existing-home sales is due at 10 a.m. Eastern. Economists polled by MarketWatch expect 5.59 million homes were sold.

Also on the Fed front, Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker is due to give a speech at Missouri's Saint Louis University at 9 a.m. Eastern, addressing the economic outlook.

Which stocks are in focus?

Shares in Walmart Inc.(>> company sheet)will try to recover after enduring their largest percentage drop in 30 years on Tuesday in the wake of the retail king's quarterly earnings report. Analysts worried about a slowdown in online sales and pressure on profit margins .

Pay-TV giant Dish Network Coand fast-food chain Wendy's Co.(>> company sheet)are likely to see active trading as they're among the companies slated to post earnings before the open.

Foot Locker Inc.could make moves after the retailer late Tuesday announced a hike in its dividend and a spending plan focused on online initiatives .

Shares in LendingClub Corp.tumbled 12% in premarket action after the lender late Tuesday posted quarterly results that missed expectations .

How are other assets performing?

European stocks were losing ground, while Asian markets mostly closed higher .

Oil futures dropped as traders waited for a report on U.S. supplies. The ICE U.S. Dollar Index edged higher, and gold futures were little changed.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury note was around 2.888%, down from 2.895% late Tuesday.