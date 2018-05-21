MARKET SNAPSHOT: Dow Futures Rise 200 Points As China Trade Truce Fuels Fresh Optimism

By Barbara Kollmeyer, MarketWatch

GE, Tesla shares in focus for Monday

Wall Street stocks were poised to rally on Monday, with Dow futures up 200 points as investors welcomed news of a U.S.-China agreement that could reduce America's trade deficit with the world's No. 2 economy.

What are markets doing?

Dow Jones Industrial Average futures jumped 219 points, or 0.9%, to 24,941, while S&P 500 futures gained 15.5 points, or 0.6%, to 2,728.50, and Nasdaq-100 futures rose 48 points, or 0.7%, to 6,921.75.

Last week, both the Dow and the S&P 500 fell 0.5%, the third weekly decline of the past four for both. The Nasdaq Composite Index sank 0.7%. The small-cap benchmark Russell 2000 index rose 1.3% for its third straight positive week, its longest such streak since January.

What's driving the market?

The mood was upbeat after Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said over the weekend that the Trump administration would delay implementing tariffs on Chinese goods and "put the trade war on hold" while working out details of a deal after two days of negotiations between officials.

Even so, the picture wasn't completely clear as hours later, a conflicting statement was released from U.S. trade representative Robert Lighthizer who said Washington may still resort to tariffs.

At the end of trade negotiations this weekend, China agreed to buy larger amounts of U.S. goods to help narrow the trade deficit between the two economies, but did not agree to the specific U.S. target of $200 billion.

Worries over trade talks contributed to a sluggish session on Friday, along with concerns about higher bond yields. The 10-year Treasury note yield saw its biggest weekly climb since April 20 last week. The yield was hovering around 3.07% on Monday, after touching a seven-year intraday high of 3.126% earlier Friday . Higher yields can make stocks look less attractive.

What are strategists saying?

"This is by no means the end of the matter, especially given the huge gap that remains between the two sides, as highlighted by the lack of any real detail in the announcement. However, this was the encouraging start to talks that traders were after," said Jasper Lawler, head of research at London Capital Group, in a note, in reference to the U.S.-China trade talks.

Check out:'Sense of relief in equity markets is palpable' -- analysts on U.S.-China trade truce

What's on the economic calendar?

The only top-tier U.S. data on tap for Monday is the Chicago Federal Reserve's national activity index for April, due at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. But a bevy of Federal Reserve speakers will be heard from, kicking off with Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic, who is due to make a speech on welfare economics to the Atlanta Economics Club at 12:15 p.m. Eastern.

Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker is expected to take part in a discussion at a Chief Executives Organization event in New York City at 2:15 p.m. Eastern, while Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari is scheduled to take part in a discussion at Michigan's Bay College at 5:30 p.m. Eastern.

What stocks are in focus?

General Electric could be active after a report that the multinational conglomerate could be near a more than $20 billion deal to sell its transportation unit to railroad-equipment maker Wabtec Corp.(WAB)

Tesla are in focus after Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk announced a new high-performance Model 3 at a price of $78,000, in a series of tweets late Saturday.

Plus:Questions over why FAA lagged behind on engine warning before Southwest fatality

What are other markets doing?

Asian markets moved mostly higher , and European stocks rose across the board.

Gold futures slipped 0.6% to $1,283.90 an ounce, while the ICE U.S. Dollar Index rose 0.3% to 93.901.

Oil futures added 0.4% to $71.54 a barrel.