MARKET SNAPSHOT: Dow Futures Slide 200 Points As Trump Embraces Trade Wars

By Sara Sjolin, MarketWatch

All three main benchmarks on track for 2%-plus weekly losses

U.S. stocks were poised to open sharply lower on Friday, with losses picking up after President Donald Trump said "trade wars are good," a day after announcing that the U.S. will impose tariffs on steel and aluminum imports.

Worries over the prospect of a global trade war have been rattling markets since that announcement. Some of the U.S.'s biggest trading partners have already threatened to retaliate, including the European Union, which has said it'll take the matter to the World Trade Organization.

What are the main benchmarks doing?

Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 209 points, or 0.9%, to 24,411, while those for the S&P 500 index slipped 14.45 points, or 0.5%, to 2,663.75. Futures for the Nasdaq-100 Index gave up 60 points, or 0.9%, to 6,701.50.

On Thursday, the Dow industrials closed 1.7% lower, and the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite Index both ended down 1.3%.

That selloff left the three main benchmarks down more than 2% on the week, on track to break a two-week run of gains.

What is driving the markets?

The premarket declines suggest investors are still spooked by the news that Trump has said he will sign orders next week imposing a 25% tariff on steel imports and a 10% tariff on aluminum. "You'll have protection for a long time," Trump told steel industry executives.

Tariffs can push up the cost of goods, which in turn lifts the selling price or reduces profits, if the manufacturer absorbs the costs. Many U.S. companies use steel and aluminum in their production, such as airplane makers and beverage companies.

The losses picked up after the president in a tweet said (http://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/969525362580484098) that "trade wars are good, and easy to win."

The dollar moved sharply lower after the Trump tweet, with the ICE U.S. Dollar Index falling 0.4% to 89.957.

Other countries may now retaliate by imposing their own trade tariffs, which could hurt U.S. exports and slow down economic growth. On Friday morning, Canada, the European Union (http://europa.eu/rapid/press-release_STATEMENT-18-1484_en.htm), Mexico, China and Brazil had already said they were weighing up countermeasures (http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-us-canada-43251320), according to media reports.

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said he'll take the matter to the World Trade Organization (http://europa.eu/rapid/press-release_STATEMENT-18-1484_en.htm) and that "we will not sit idly while our industry is hit with unfair measures."

Canada called the "tariffs unacceptable," while the vice secretary general of the China Iron and Steel Association said it was "an extremely stupid move," according to a Washington Post report (https://www.washingtonpost.com/world/china-steel-slams-trumps-stupid-protectionism-but-trade-war-is-unlikely/2018/03/02/33ec5274-1d94-11e8-98f5-ceecfa8741b6_story.html?utm_term=.1cf1658bae7e).

Traders were assessing Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's second round of congressional testimony on Thursday. The new central bank boss struck a less hawkish tone than during his appearance on Tuesday, but was still seen as leaving the door open for four rate rises in 2018.

What are strategists saying?

"Markets are clearly concerned that Trump's move to impose tariffs will spark retaliation from other countries or trade blocs, which could be the start of a trade war," said strategists at Rabobank in a note.

"Domestically, while some may benefit from these measures (the producers of these metals) their customers (industries further down the chain, as well as construction) will be faced with higher purchase costs ... Indeed, even if only transitory, the import duties could put some upward pressure on US inflation over the coming months," he added.

Which stocks are in focus?

Shares of Foot Locker Inc. tumbled some 5% after the athletic shoe and apparel retailer missed sales expectations and provided a downbeat outlook .

Shares of Gap Inc. rallied 8.8% and Splunk Inc. climbed 5.7% before Friday's open after both companies posted better-than-expected fourth-quarter sales late Thursday.

Ambarella Inc. gained 7.7% ahead of the bell after the semiconductor company's fourth-quarter earnings out late Thursday beat forecasts .

Nutanix Inc. put on 2.2% before the open after the enterprise cloud computing company's quarterly results and outlook out late Thursday topped Wall Street estimates .

On a downbeat note, American Outdoor Brands Corp. slumped 14% premarket after the Smith & Wesson parent said it expects weak firearm sales for at least a year .

Steel and aluminum makers United States Steel Corp.(X) , Nucor Co and Century Aluminum Co. , which all rallied in Thursday's trade, were flat ahead of the open.

What's on the economic docket?

After a busy week in economic news, Friday only offers up one major data release. The final reading on consumer sentiment for February is out at 10 a.m. Eastern Time, forecasts to come in t 100, up from the preliminary reading of 99.9.

There were no Fed speakers on deck on Friday.

What are other markets doing?

Asian stocks closed firmly lower , with Japan's Nikkei index ending 2.5% lower. Japanese shares were hit by a rally in the yen after Trump's tariff announcement and as Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said the central bank would start thinking about exiting its massive stimulus program in 2019.

European stocks also traded sharply lower , with the Stoxx Europe 600 index down 1.5%.

Oil decline, while gold prices rallied.