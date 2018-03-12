MARKET SNAPSHOT: Dow Gathers Strength To Climb Further Above 25,000 On 'Goldilocks' Jobs Data

By Barbara Kollmeyer, MarketWatch

The Dow industrials were poised to climb further above 25,000 on Monday, as investor appetite for stocks continued to build.

The taste for riskier assets came after the nonfarm payrolls data on Friday,which revealed solid jobs growth, but a smaller increase in wages, in February. That calmed some worries about the pace and intensity of Federal Reserve interest-rate hikes this year.

What are the main benchmarks doing?

Dow Jones Industrial Average futures jumped 92 points, or 0.4%, to 25,451, while S&P 500 futures rose 9.2 points, or 0.4%, to 2,798.50. Nasdaq-100 futures climbed 41 points, or 0.6%, to 7,165.50.

On Friday , the Dow surged 440.53 points, or 1.8%, to end at 25,335.74, marking the first time the blue-chip index has finished above 25,000 since Feb. 28. The index gained 3.3% for the week.

Meanwhile, the Nasdaq Composite Index set a fresh record close, climbing 1.8% to 7,560.81, and surging 4.2% for the week.

The S&P 500 index rose 1.7% on Friday, climbing 3.5% for the week.

What could drive the markets?

With nothing major on the economic data calendar, the market's focus will likely remain on last week's so-called Goldilocks jobs numbers. The nonfarm payrolls report Friday showed 313,000 jobs were created in February, better than expected -- but wage growth came in below expectations.

Investors have been wary that a tighter labor market could lead to higher inflation on the side of wages, and more pressure from the Fed to pick up the pace of its interest-rate hikes. More interest-rate hikes than the market expects could dampen enthusiasm for stocks.

Friday's data and reaction was a marked difference from January jobs data released early last month, when a jump in hourly earnings growth sparked a selloff for stocks that morphed into the first correction in roughly two years. A correction is defined as a drop of 10% or more for stocks.

Investors will get a second indication of inflation this week, with an update on consumer prices due Tuesday. As well, retail sales are scheduled for release on Wednesday.

On Monday, just the Federal budget for February is due at 2 p.m. Eastern.

Plus:Worry about rising inflation? Sure, but there's no reason to be scared

What are strategists saying?

"Despite the stock market's rally, there are concerns that market participants are reading too much into this one report. Whilst labor demands are currently being met with labor supply, the labor market keeps on tightening, which should eventually feed through into higher inflation expectations," said Jasper Lawler, head of research at London Capital Group, in a note to clients.

As well, said Lawler, the jobs report is still strong enough to keep the Fed's plans to hike in March intact. "February's inflation and consumer spending figures will be in focus this week; however as with the NFP it would take to serious miss in both readings to throw the Fed off course," he added.

What are other assets doing?

Keying off Wall Street's gains last week, European stocks opened higher, while Asian markets got off to a strong start .

Across other assets, ICE U.S. Dollar Index was pulling back some, specifically against the Japanese yen . Gold prices were modestly lower. Oil prices were also drifting lower.

The yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury was up less than a full basis point at 2.902%