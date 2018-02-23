MARKET SNAPSHOT: Dow Poised To Rally As Investors Await Clues From Fed Members

By Barbara Kollmeyer, MarketWatch

10-year yield continues to ease; dollar climbs

Dow futures climbed Friday as U.S. stocks looked set to start trade on an upbeat note, wrapping up an up-and-down stretch of trading amid consternation about rising bond yields and the reemergence of long-stagnant inflation.

Traders are expected to look for more hints on the economic outlook from a parade of expected Federal Reserve speakers, notably the prepared remarks from newly appointed central bank boss Jerome Powell, who succeeds outgoing Chairwoman Janet Yellen.

What are the main benchmarks doing?

Dow Jones Industrial Average futures rose by 132 points, or 0.5%, to 25,146, while those for the S&P 500 index added 10.25 points, or 0.4%, to 2,717.50. Nasdaq-100 futures gained 32 points, or 0.5%, to 6,821.25.

On Thursday, the Dow gained 164.70 points, or 0.7%, to 24,962.48, after paring an earlier gain of more than 300 points. The S&P 500 edged up 0.1% to 2,703.96, but the Nasdaq Composite Index fell 0.1% to 7,210.09. That marked a fourth straight losing session for the tech-heavy index, its longest losing skid since a nine-session slide ended Nov. 4, 2016, according to WSJ Market Data Group.

As of Thursday's close, the Dow and S&P 500 were each facing a loss of 1% for the week, while the Nasdaq Composite was set to slip 0.4%.

What could drive markets?

The Fed is slated to release a report on monetary policy at 11 a.m. Eastern, which comes ahead of Jerome Powell's inaugural testimony before congress as Federal Reserve chairman. His testimony comes ahead of the Fed's key march meeting but after a release of minutes on Wednesday rattled markets, signaling that the central bank is eager to hike borrowing costs on the back of signs of rising inflation.

The minutes (https://www.federalreserve.gov/monetarypolicy/fomcminutes20180131.htm) sparked a downdraft in equities as the yield of the 10-year Treasury note hit a fresh four-year high above 2.95% Wednesday afternoon, undercutting appetite for assets perceived as risky like stocks.

On Thursday, bond yields moderated after St. Louis Fed President James Bullard on Thursday cast doubt on the likelihood of four rate rises this year , dampening expectations of a faster pace of action.

Most recently, the 10-year Treasury note was down about basis points at 2.89% in early Friday trade.

Several Fed officials are lined up to speak publicly on Friday, and their comments will be closely watched for more clues to future policy.

Comments from Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin were drawing attention. In an interview with Bloomberg , Mnuchin brushed aside concerns over rising wages, saying these didn't necessarily have to trigger a rise in overall inflation.

Opinion:3 reasons stock-market investors should think it really is different this time

Fed speaker lineup

The Chicago Booth School of Business's Fed policy forum in New York on Friday includes a number of Fed speakers. New York Fed President William Dudley and Boston Fed President Eric Rosengren are due to appear on a morning panel, with Dudley scheduled to speak at 10:15 a.m. Eastern Time, according to FactSet.

Later at the same event, Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester and Kansas City Fed President Esther George participate on a panel. The panel begins at 1:30 p.m. Eastern, according to FactSet.

Elsewhere, San Francisco Fed President John Williams will give a speech on the economic outlook at the City Club of Los Angeles at 3:40 p.m. Eastern.

What are strategists saying?

"(San Francisco Fed President John Williams) may be the most important of the Fed speakers, because of his influential research on the neutral policy rate and his positioning near the center of the Committee," said Marshall Gittler, chief strategist at ACLS Global.

"Recently, he has been tilting hawkish and so may be indicative of a gradual shift in the center of gravity of the FOMC. That would probably be positive for the dollar," Gittler said.

"The minutes from the January meeting showed that the Fed has become more upbeat on the U.S. economy following the tax reform, which has since then been supplemented by more expansionary fiscal spending outlook. Hence, financial markets will closely watch for Fed speakers giving signs of a fourth rate hike being in play this year," said strategists at Danske Bank in a note to clients.

What stocks are moving?

Shares of Blue Buffalo Pet Products Inc. soared 19% in premarket after General Mills Inc. announced an $8 billion buyout of the company .

Hewlett-Packard Enterprises Co.(>> company sheet) shares jumped 10% in premarket trading after the enterprised-focused tech group reporting a strong fiscal first quarter.

Shares of HP Inc. rose 6% after the consumer-focused tech company beat earnings expectations and raised its full-year forecast .

Shares of Xcerra Corp. could be active after the company that provides testing technology for semiconductors and electronics said it would terminate its sale to a Chinese group , saying federal approval was too hard to get for the $580 million deal.

How are other assets performing?

European stocks were sagging across the board , while Asian equities rebounded to mark a second-straight week of gains.

Gold prices slipped, while the dollar , as gauged by the ICE U.S. Dollar Index rose 0.2% to 89.950. Oil prices also eased back.