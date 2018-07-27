MARKET SNAPSHOT: S&P 500, Nasdaq Slump As Facebook Books Biggest One-day Drop Ever

By Victor Reklaitis, MarketWatch , Ryan Vlastelica

Dow industrials ekes out small gain

U.S. stocks closed mostly lower on Thursday, weighed down by sharp losses in technology shares as Facebook posted its biggest one-day drop ever following disappointing quarterly results.

What are the main benchmarks doing?

The benchmark S&P 500 fell 8.63 points, or 0.3%, to 2,837.44.

The Nasdaq Composite Index sank 80.05 points to 7,852.18, a decline of 1% from a record close on Wednesday.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average , bucked the trend, rising 112.97 points, or 0.4%, to 25,527.07. The blue-chip average doesn't count Facebook among its 30 components.

What's driving markets?

Facebook dropped 19% a day after the company late Wednesday revealed lower-than-expected quarterly revenue, slowing user growth and weak guidance . It was the biggest one-day percentage drop, wiping out about $120 billion of market value in a single day, the largest in history. Due to the social-media giant's size and weighting in equity indexes, Facebook was the main culprit of the broad-market weakness, with the rest of the market showing signs of strength. Seven of the 11 primary industry groups rose on the day, however, the technology sector dropped 1.6%.

The Global X Social Media ETF (SOCL) fell 3.5%.

The social-media company has been among the tech giants powering the stock market's gains this year. Other so-called FAANG stocks--which refers to the quintet of large-capitalization technology and internet stocks, a group that many analysts frequently warn is overvalued--also trended lower, with Amazon down 3%.

Outside of Facebook-related carnage, the second-quarter earnings season continued to roll on, with a number of major companies reporting better-than-expected results, underpinning an otherwise optimistic market.

In addition, investors cheered Wednesday's upbeat meeting between Trump and the European Commission's president. The two leaders reached a trade agreement that has been called short on specifics, but still significant .

Elsewhere, European Central Bank left interest rates unchanged and affirmed its plan to end its monthly bond-buying program in December , as had been expected. In addition, ECB President Mario Draghi said that uncertainty around the inflation outlook was receding.

What are strategists saying?

"I'm not surprised to see a decline like this in Facebook, especially since even with this drop its still up year-over-year. As a growth investor looking for sustainable competitive advantages, I'm identifying cracks in Facebook's business model. Its new users are going to come from emerging markets, for the most part, which generate a lower revenue per user. That means the revenue growth will slow over time, and that margins will compress," said Brian Milligan, portfolio manager of the Ave Maria Growth Fund. Over the past 12 months, Facebook shares are up 6.4%, but down 0.1% so far this year.

He added:

"Beyond the FAANGs, things look pretty good right now, not withstanding the trade rhetoric, which seems to change every hour. There's good growth, but trade obviously creates uncertainty, and that's the risk. How much uncertainty is out there and how much are investors willing to bear?"

Which other stocks are in focus?

Comcast shares rose 4% after the company reported adjusted second-quarter earnings that came in ahead of forecasts , but lower-than-expected revenue.

Advanced Micro Devices surged 14% after the chip maker reported revenue that grew more than expected.

MasterCard fell 3.2% after reporting its results .

Raytheon slid 2.6% after the defense company reported second-quarter earnings and revenue that beat expectations .

Under Armour Class C shares closed up 4.6%, while the class A (UAA) rose by 4.1% after the sports apparel company posted stronger-than-expected second-quarter revenue .

PayPal Holdings gave a third-quarter outlook that missed expectations . Shares fell 2.4%.

Hershey Co. (HSY) jumped 7.4% after it reported adjusted second-quarter earnings that beat expectations .

Supervalu Inc skyrocketed 65% to $32.17 after United Natural Foods said it would buy the company for about $2.9 billion . Shares of United fell 16.3%.

Shares of Arconic soared 11% after multiple buyout offers from private-equity firms.

Which economic reports are in focus?

Initial jobless claims climbed more than expected in the latest week, though they remain near a multidecade low .

Durable-goods orders rose 1% in June, the first increase in three months . Economists surveyed by MarketWatch had forecast a 3.8% gain in orders for durable goods.

The U.S. trade deficit in goods widened to $68.3 billion in June , up 5.5% or $3.6 billion, according to the Commerce Department's advanced estimate released Thursday.

Check out:MarketWatch's Economic Calendar

What are other markets doing?

European stocks closed higher after the U.S.-EU trade truce, while Asian markets finished mixed .

Gold futures fell 0.5% to settle at $1,225.70, near its lowest level of the year. Oil futures rose 0.4% to close at $69.61 a barrel.

The ICE U.S. Dollar Index rose 0.4% following the European Central Bank's news conference .

--Anora Gaudiano contributed to this article