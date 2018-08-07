MARKET SNAPSHOT: S&P 500 Trades Near Record High, As Earnings Trump Trade Wars On Wall Street

By Sue Chang and Anora M. Gaudiano, MarketWatch

Zillow, Marriott drop after earnings, Etsy climbs

U.S. stock benchmarks climbed Tuesday in lock step with a global equity rally, as investors seemed to brush aside anxiety over the trade war between the U.S. and China, instead focusing on positive corporate earnings.

How are the main benchmarks trading?

The S&P 500 index rose 11 points, or 0.4%, to 2,861, with energy, financials, and industrial sectors leading the gains. The benchmark index was only 0.4% below its record close of 2,872.87 reached on Jan. 26.

The Nasdaq Composite Index gained 22 points, or 0.3%, to 7,882, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average advanced 160 points, or 0.6%, to 25,661.

Meanwhile, the CBOE Volatility Index , known as Wall Street's fear index, was hovering near its lowest levels of 2018 at 11.17. The gauge, which reflects bullish and bearish bets on the S&P 500 in the coming 30 days, tends to fall as stocks rise.

What's driving the market?

Backed by modest gains on Wall Street a day earlier, Asian stocks got in rally mode on Tuesday, with a sharp rebound for the Shanghai Composite , which climbed 2.7%.

Some significant technical levels were also in focus for market participants, after the S&P 500 on Monday closed 0.8% off its record finish of 2,872.87 reached on Jan. 26.

And trade worries are being put on the back burner for now, even as China shot off another verbal volley via one of its newspapers. A late Monday editorial in China's People's Daily (http://en.people.cn/n3/2018/0806/c90000-9488193.html) declared the country won't give in to "trade blackmail." China threatened to place tariffs on $60 billion of American goods last week if the White House goes ahead with its plans to impose new levies on Chinese products.

On the economic data front, the latest report from the Labor Department showed there were 6.66 million job openings at the end of June , up fractionally from May's levels and the third highest in history.

What are market participants saying?

Tony Dwyer, an equity strategist at Canaccord Genuity, said in a report that the market has more upside potential. "With volatility back to the low, the S&P 500 in close proximity to record highs...there is much discussion about how long the current economic and market cycle can last. We believe the combination of a solid economic backdrop, historically high business and consumer confidence, and better-than-expected earnings growth continues to suggest there is a long way to go," he said.

"The strong earnings season has been the key factor lifting U.S. stocks," said Hussein Sayed, chief market strategist at FXTM in a note. Sayed estimated that earnings grew 24.1% and more than 79% of S&P 500 companies have managed to beat profit forecasts, in what he described as the best earning season in recent history.

"However, as we get closer to the end of company announcements, the focus will return to trade frictions, geopolitics and the forthcoming U.S. midterm elections," he said.

What stocks are in focus?

Shares of Zillow Group sank 16% after the company late Monday posted earnings and announced its acquisition of a mortgage lender .

Marriott International shares dropped 2.7% after the hotel chain's second-quarter revenue fell short .

Etsy jumped 10% after it raised its revenue outlook .

Office Depot reported profit and sales estimates that were better than expected , with its results helping to send shares up 13%.

Discovery shares dropped 5.8% after the company reported second-quarter earnings that missed expectations but revenue that beat, boosted by a doubling in U.S. networks.

Dean Foods plummeted 12% after the food and beverage company beat second-quarter earnings and sales expectations , but slashed its full-year profit outlook.

Walt Disney, Snap and Papa John's International Inc.(PZZA) are scheduled to report after the close.

What are other markets doing?

Crude-oil prices rose with the U.S. benchmark West Texas Intermediate futures up 0.3%. The first sanctions against Iran came into force overnight.

Gold futures edged up 0.2%, whiles the U.S. Dollar Index sagged 0.3% .

A global rally for stocks wasn't lost on Europe , where the Stoxx Europe 600 joined in with a gain of 0.6%.

--Barbara Kollmeyer contributed to this report