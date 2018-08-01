MARKET SNAPSHOT: Stock Futures Struggle For Direction As New Trade Fears Offset Apple's Strong Quarter

By Ryan Vlastelica

The Fed is set to release its policy update at 2 p.m. Eastern Time

U.S. stock-index futures were on track for a flat open on Wednesday, as positive results from Apple and strong labor-market data supported positive sentiment, although fresh worries over tariff disputes re-emerged and cast a pall over trading.

What are benchmarks doing?

Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average were off 9 points at 25,386, a decline of less than 0.1%. S&P 500 futures rose 3 points, or 0.1%, to 2,820. Nasdaq-100 futures gaining 25 points, or 0.4%, to 7,270. The tech-heavy Nasdaq was largely supported by Apple's premarket gain.

Wednesday's trade comes after U.S. equity benchmarks rose in the previous session , closing out a solid month of gains, and bouncing back after a dreadful start to the week. The S&P 500 added 13.69 points to 2,816.29, a gain of 0.5%, snapping a three-day losing streak. The benchmark index rose 3.6% over the month, its fourth consecutive monthly gain.

The Nasdaq Composite Index advanced 41.78 points, or 0.6%, to 7,671.79 and booked 2.2% over July, marking its fourth positive monthly return in a row.

The Dow rose 107.95 points, or 0.4%, to 25,414.78 and ended the month with a 4.7% gain, its largest monthly gain since January.

What's driving markets?

Healthy earnings and a strong economic backdrop have thus far buttressed the overall market, despite a series of jitters that have knocked global benchmarks around.

Optimism around one of the world's biggest publicly traded companies, however, may have done some work to help bolster so-called FAANG names, which have been battered in recent trade. Strong iPhone sales helped Apple report its highest-ever revenue for the three months ending in June--typically a seasonally weak quarter for the tech giant. The results beat Wall Street expectations and CEO Tim Cook provided an upbeat outlook for the coming quarter. Shares rose 3.8% in premarket trading; the stock could open at a record.

The news could help quell some fears about a deterioration in FAANGs, a quintet of stocks consisting of Facebook, Amazon, Apple, Netflix and Google-parent Alphabet. These stocks have been fueling the overall market's gains for years, including in 2018. However, both Facebook and Netflix have struggled of late, entering bear-market territory as their latest quarterly results suggest their era of sky-high growth rates may be drawing to a close .

Despite Apple's positive news, stock buying could be limited by reports that President Donald Trump's administration has been considering increasing tariffs proposed on some Chinese imports, the latest apparent escalation in tensions between the U.S. and its major trading partners.

The U.S. has already imposed 25% tariffs on $34 billion worth of Chinese imports and is on schedule to levy similar duties on an additional $16 billion of goods, probably in coming days. The levies may be as high as 25% on an additional $200 billion of Chinese imports, up from the 10% tariffs originally proposed for those goods, The Wall Street Journal reported (https://www.wsj.com/articles/u-s-talks-with-china-over-trade-dispute-show-little-progress-1533066018?mod=hp_lead_pos1).

Concerns about an escalating tariff clashes have intermittently created volatility on Wall Street and have reintroduced some anxieties Wednesday.

Those concerns come ahead of the Federal Reserve's policy update due 2 p.m. Eastern Time, which isn't likely to offer any significant changes to policy, but may provide more clarity on the number of rate increases expected in the next five months. Markets have penciled in about two further rate increases in 2018, beginning next month and in December.

The Fed statement, which won't come with a news conference led by Chairman Jerome Powell, will arrive ahead of an important reading of the labor market on Friday, the nonfarm-payroll report.

What else is in focus

Beyond the Fed policy update, the latest data on private-sector employment showed 219,000 jobs added in July, well above the 178,000 that had been expected.

Also on deck are readings on manufacturing, including Markit manufacturing PMI for July due at 9:45 a.m., the more closely followed ISM manufacturing index for July set to be released at 10 a.m. and a construction-spending report for June is due at the same time.

Monthly reports on vehicle sales for July will be released throughout the day.

What are market analysts saying?

"It's hard to separate trade negotiations from escalations in tensions. Both sides have taken shots and made threats, and we have to see how the dust settles. But clearly the risk hasn't been taken off the table, and the potential for a real escalation with China is much larger than it is with other trading partners," said Bruce McCain, chief investment strategist at Key Private Bank.

At the same time, he added, "Apple is reassuring people that the technology trade is not dead. This is a focal company and it should make investors feel better about the quarter overall, following some disappointments. The combination of the earnings picture and economic data is enough that investors won't lose their nerve and head for the hills, even if they're not overly enthusiastic."

Which stocks are in focus

The second-quarter earnings season continues to be in focus, and strong results could continue supporting the market. According to data from S&P Dow Jones Indices, 80% of the S&P 500 stocks that have reported thus far have topped profit expectations, well above the historical average of 67%.

Humana reported adjusted second-quarter earnings that beat expectations. It also raised its outlook .

Restaurant Brands International reported adjusted second-quarter earnings that beat expectations, but revenue that was slightly below forecasts. Shares fell 2.8% before the bell.

Molson Coors Brewing reported adjusted second-quarter earnings that topped consensus analyst forecasts, but said brand volume fell 2.4%.

Pandora Media Inc.(P) spiked a day after it reported second-quarter earnings and revenue that beat expectations .

WSJ reported that activist investor Third Point LLC has built a stake of more than $300 million in Campbell Soup, citing a person familiar with the matter. The stock rose 4.3% in premarket trading.

Shares of iQiyi, which is often referred to as "the Netflix of China," gained 0.9% in premarket trading a day after it reported results that topped analyst forecasts .

Tesla will likely be in focus throughout the session. The electric-car company, shares of which have been extremely volatile throughout 2018, is scheduled to report its quarterly results after the market closes .