MARKET SNAPSHOT: Stock Market Mostly Higher After Upbeat Data, But Set For Weekly Slide

Financials, energy shares lead gains

U.S. stocks were mostly higher Friday, with the S&P 500 aiming to break a four-day losing streak, scoring modest gains after upbeat economic data, though major indexes were on track for weekly losses.

Worries over the potential for global trade tensions and turmoil surrounding the Trump administration were seen keeping a lid on the upside.

What are the main benchmarks doing?

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 105 points, or 0.4%, to 24,977. The S&P 500 rose 7 points to 2,754, a gain of 0.2%. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up less than 0.1% at 7,484.

Gains were broad-based, with all 11 primary S&P 500 sectors higher on the day. Energy led gains, up 0.8%, as oil surged, while utilities rose 0.7%.

For the week, the Dow is down 1.4%, the S&P has lost 1.2%, and the Nasdaq is off 1%. Those declines contrast with the strong gains recorded in the previous week.

What's driving the market?

Friday marks quadruple-witching day, which refers to the simultaneous expiration of stock-index futures, stock-index options, single-stock futures and stock options. It can lead to higher volatility for markets and more trading volume.

Stocks took a hit this week largely due to persistent worries about a potential global trade war, particularly between the U.S. and China, as the Trump administration's pushes for protective levies.

U.S. political worries have also played a role in driving losses, in the wake of major personnel changes in the administration, including the departure of Rex Tillerson as secretary of state , and the naming of Lawrence Kudlow as the director of the National Economic Council.

Fresh concerns came after reports that Trump has decided to replace national security adviser Lt. Gen. H.R. McMaster . White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders dismissed that suggestion in a tweet late Thursday, but administration officials have reportedly confirmed it.

The McMaster speculation was seen as helping send the Japanese yen gain against the dollar in Asia hours Thursday. The yen is an asset investors seek out in times of economic or political uncertainty.

What economic data are in focus?

Housing starts fell 7% in February , a steeper drop than had been expected, although they remain close to a postrecession high. Separately, industrial production rose 1.1% in February, its fastest pace in four months, while the University of Michigan's consumer sentiment index jumped to a 14-year high in March .

Investors are also looking ahead to the Federal Reserve's monetary-policy meeting next week. The fed-fund futures market is betting there is a 91.6% chance of a 0.25 percentage point rate increase on March 21, according to CME Group data (http://www.cmegroup.com/trading/interest-rates/countdown-to-fomc.html).

Data released this week showed a jump in import prices, which revived some inflation concerns. However, other data, such as in-line retail sales, helped firm up the overall view that the economy isn't overheating and no more than three interest-rate hikes will be needed this year.

What are market analysts saying?

"The market is always looking for support lines to build off of, but every day we get personnel issues out of the White House, that makes investors scratch their heads and rethink things about where policy might be headed. These are definitely short-term issues, but they do set us up for more volatility," said Paul Townsen, managing director at Crossmark Global Investments.

Tom Porcelli, chief U.S. economist at RBC Capital Markets, said the market hasn't priced in four rate increases in 2018, but is nonetheless "braced" for such an eventuality. Expectations are for three rate increases.

A pair of surveys conducted by RBC found that nearly 3/4 of clients expect a shift in the Fed's dot-plot forecast in 2018, Porcelli said. "In other words, even if they still think four hikes is aggressive, it would appear they are braced for it."

What stocks are moving?

Shares of American Express Company rose 1.5%.

Tiffany & Co.(>> company sheet) shares fell more than 5% despite the high-end jeweler topping earnings estimates .

Shares of Nike Inc. were down 0.3%. The Wall Street Journal on Friday reported that a second executive had been forced out of the company due to misconduct complaints. On Thursday, the company said it had received complaints about workplace behavior, and announced the resignation of its No. 2 executive .

Johnson & Johnson has received an offer to purchase its LifeScan, its blood-glucose monitoring business, for $2.1 billion from Platinum Equity, with the deal expected to be closed by the end of 2018. Shares of J&J flat.

RBC Capital Markets raised its price target on Netflix Inc. to $350 from $300. The stock fell 0.4% but is up nearly 70% thus far this year.

J.P. Morgan downgraded Avery Dennison Corp. (>> company sheet) to underweight from neutral, and it also cut its price target on the stock to $107 from $113. The stock fell 2.3%.

How are other assets performing?

European stocks shook off early weakness to end higher amid disappointing inflation data for the eurozone. Asian markets finished a seesaw week mostly on a down note (https://www.wsj.com/articles/stocks-surrender-early-gains-1521166614?mod=searchresults&page=1&pos=1).

Gold futures ended at a two-week low , while oil prices jumped, swinging to a weekly gain . The ICE U.S. Dollar Index edged up 0.1%, hanging on to a small gain following the economic data.

