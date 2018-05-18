MARKET SNAPSHOT: Stock Market Struggles For Direction With Trade Talks, Yields In The Spotlight

By Barbara Kollmeyer and Anora M. Gaudiano, MarketWatch

Shares of Campbell Soup Co. slump after results

U.S. stocks traded between small gains and losses as investors grappled with worries about U.S.-China trade talks, as well as bond yields climbing to the highest level since 2011, weighing on appetite for equities.

What are markets doing?

The Dow Jones Industrial Average switched between small gains and losses, most recently, trading up 2 points, or less than 0.1%, virtually flat at 24,712.

The S&P 500 index was down 7 points, or 0.3%, at 2,712, with eight of the 11 main sectors trading lower. Energy, and consumer staples were leading losses, down 0.8%.

The technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index declined 15 points, or 0.2%, to 7,367.

Need to know:Stock-market bears look declawed after small-caps soar to a record

As of Thursday's close, the Dow was set to drop 0.4% for the week, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq looking at losses of 0.4% each.

Meanwhile, the small-cap benchmark Russell 2000 index was up 0.2% to 1,627, after scoring its second straight closing record Thursday. The index is on track for a 1.3% weekly gain.

What's driving the market?

Trade talks between the U.S. and China in Washington have been in focus throughout the week, with little clarity on the status talks. On Thursday, a variety of news outlets reported that China had made an offer to cut its trade surplus with the U.S. by $200 billion, but a China official on Friday denied that an offer had been made. Separately, President Donald Trump said Thursday that Beijing had become too "spoiled" and he had lowered his expectations for negotiations.

Meanwhile, lawmakers in both houses of Congress were poised to push forward a bill that would give the U.S. greater powers to block deals between U.S. and Chinese companies that could pose a risk to national security.

Higher yields also remain in focus, with the yield on the 10-year Treasury note hovering at a nearly 7-year peak at 3.1%. The psychologically important level of 3% comes with the idea for some that equities could become less attractive. The yield on the 30-year U.S. Treasury bond has hit the highest level since June 2015 .

Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester was speaking at a European Central Bank conference on macroprudential and monetary policy on Friday. She said the Fed should publish a financial stability report to highlight the central bank's assessment of vulnerabilities in the financial system.

What are strategists saying?

"All the headline news from trade talks and rising yields are holding a cap on the good news, like the Philly Fed outlook [on Thursday]," said Kim Caughey Forrest, senior analyst and portfolio manager at Fort Pitt Capital Group.

Forrest noted that recent market moves have been muted, which is overall positive. "It's good that market is not reacting too harshly to China trade news. Perhaps, investors realize that the fact we are renegotiating with China is a good thing," Forrest said.

"We should highlight that with yields still above 3% and concerns for a potential breakdown of U.S.-China negotiations the risk for equities is to the downside. The combination of expensive financing and a dampening of risk appetite lurks around the corner so caution is advised and the focus for equity traders should be on the short-term," said Konstantinos Anthis, head of research at ADS Securities, in a note to clients.

What stocks are in focus?

Deere & Co.(DE) rebounded and traded 4% higher even after an earnings miss .

Campbell Soup dropped 11% after the company cut its full-year guidance. The company also said Chief Executive Denise Morrison will retire , effective Friday. Board member Keith McLoughlian will serve as interim CEO. Campbell Soup shares are down 28% year to date.

Shares of Applied Materials slid 10% after the chip maker on a weak sales outlook .

Nordstrom shares tumbled 10% after the retailer reported weaker same-store sales growth .

What are other markets doing?

Asian markets finished mixed , with most indexes modestly lower for the week. European stocks drifted lower as investor worries over Italian politics persisted .

Gold futures perked up, trading 0.1% higher at $1,291 an ounce, while the ICE U.S. Dollar Index rose 0.2% to 93.668.

Oil futures fell, trading 0.4% lower at $71.19 a barrel.