MARKET SNAPSHOT: Stocks End Day, Week Higher As Market Shakes Off Jobs Report Weakness, Tariff Tiffs

By Anora M. Gaudiano and Mark DeCambre, MarketWatch

U.S. economy added 157,000 jobs in July, compared with 195,000 forecast

U.S. stocks on Friday ended the week on a high note and the S&P 500 and Dow recorded a fifth weekly gain in a row, largely underpinned by solid earnings reports throughout the week, shaking off some weakness in July employment and trade-war anxieties.

What are benchmarks doing?

The S&P 500 rose 13.13 points, or 0.5%, to 2,840.35, with 10 of its 11 sectors closing higher. Consumer-staples shares lead advancing sectors, finishing up 1.2%. The benchmark index booked a 0.8% weekly gain, its fifth in a row.

The Nasdaq Composite Index picked up 9.33 points, or 0.1%, to 7,812.01, eking out further gains as Apple shares extended their record rise to the first U.S. publicly traded company with a $1 trillion market value .

The tech-heavy index ended the week 1% higher, rebounding after two weeks of losses in a row.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average advanced 136.42 points, or 0.5%, to 25,462.58, closing the week in positive territory, less than 0.1% higher.

What's driving markets?

Wall Street has been ensnared in a battle between concerns over the U.S.'s trade spats with China and optimism over economic and corporate earnings that have been outstanding by most measures.

On Friday China threatened to retaliate with tariffs on $60 billion in U.S. goods , at a time when trade deficit rose for the first time in four months.

The market reaction to Friday's July nonfarm payrolls report, which showed that 157,000 jobs were created in July, compared with MarketWatch consensus estimates for 195,000, was largely muted. The annualized rate of wage gains was unchanged at 2.7%, suggesting no immediate pressure on inflation. The unemployment rate fell to 3.9% from 4% in the prior month, while the two earlier months of data were changed to show more gains than had originally been reported. All of those data points underlined continued health in the jobs market.

The Federal Reserve's latest policy update on Wednesday affirmed the central bank's plan to raise interest rates at least once more this year, and the jobs report wasn't seen as likely to change that narrative. The Fed is next expected to raise interest rates in September.

What are analysts are saying?

"The latest jobs reports means that the economy is chugging along, we are still adding jobs this late in the cycle while we had double-digit revenue and earnings growth," said Michael Antonelli, equity sales trader at Robert W. Baird & Co.

"It looks as though the risk to trade wars is asymmetric to upside. All the bad news is priced in, but if we get some kind of resolution with China, then markets will rip higher," Antonelli said.

What else is on investors' radar?

The trade deficit rose 7% in June to mark the first increase in four months, keeping the U.S. on track to post the largest annual gap in a decade even as the Trump White House escalates tariffs in an effort to bring it down.

The ISM nonmanufacturing index in July slipped to 55.7%, underperforming consensus estimates.

Which stocks are in focus?

Dish Networksoared nearly 15% after the satellite pay-TV service reported better-than-expected second-quarter earnings and revenue.

Kraft Heinz Co. (KHC) climbed 8.6% after reporting second-quarter earnings that came in above expectations.

Shares of Groupon bounced back to advance 2.5% after the company posted weaker-than-expected second-quarter results .

Shares of Noble Energy slid 7.9% after missing earnings expectations.

Shake Shack slid about 12% Friday, as analysts weighed in on second-quarter earnings that included soft guidance for same-restaurant sales.

What are other markets doing?

Oil futures reversed earlier gains and finished down 0.7%, to settle at $68.49 a barrel, registering a loss for a fourth week in five as data continue to point to rising global production. Gold futures closed nearly 0.3% higher, to settle at $1,223.20 an ounce, with prices for the most-active December contract logging a weekly loss of roughly 0.8%.

The U.S. dollar index was flat at 95.180 and recorded 0.5% gain for the week.

European stocks finished firmly higher, helped by a rally in technology stocks, while Asian markets finished mixed.