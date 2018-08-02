MARKET SNAPSHOT: Stocks Shake Off Trade Concerns; Apple Lifts Nasdaq

By Mark DeCambre, MarketWatch , Ryan Vlastelica

Tesla rallies after results

U.S. stocks traded mostly higher on Thursday, as investors set aside concerns over trade issues between the U.S. and China and focused on a batch of corporate results that largely beat expectations.

Both the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite were lifted by a rally in technology stocks, as Apple Inc. briefly crossed the threshold necessary to give it a $1 trillion market cap.

What are the benchmarks doing?

The S&P 500 rose 7 points to 2,821, a gain of 0.3%.

The Nasdaq Composite Index rose 14 points, or 0.2%, to 7,722. All three benchmarks bounced off their worst opening levels.

Seven of the 11 primary S&P 500 sectors were in positive territory, with technology leading the advance with a 1% gain. Among the biggest drags were the materials sector, which sank 1%, and energy stocks, off 0.5%.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average remained under pressure, off 40 points, or 0.2%, to 25,292.

What's driving markets?

Apple Inc. rose nearly 3% to hit a record price of $207.05, which, if it were to close at that level, would leave it with a market cap of $1 trillion , a first for a publicly traded U.S. company.

Overall gains were limited, however, as worries about tensions between Washington and Beijing washed onto Asian shores, hitting major benchmarks in Asian hours.

On Wednesday, the Trump administration threatened to more than double proposed tariffs on $200 billion of Chinese goods to 25%, up from an original 10%. The administration didn't provide specific reasons for such an increase, but the potential for an intensification has helped to unsettle markets during what is typically considered an unfavorable month for stock-market gains .

One of China's premier equity benchmarks, the Shanghai Composite Index , fell 2% on the day and has dropped 21% since a recent peak in January.

Don't miss:Bull market in stocks could be in 'last innings' as bears set sights on strongest sectors

What else is on investors' radar?

Initial jobless claims rose by 1,000 in the latest week, however they rose less than expected and were near their lowest levels since the 1970s . The report comes a day ahead of the highly anticipated July jobs report. Separately, factory orders rose 0.7% in June.

Investors also digested the latest moves from the Bank of England, which raised its main interest rate by 25 basis points to 0.75%, as had been expected.

What are market participants saying

"This market is like living with a volatile family member. If we wake up and trade tensions are bad, then we're down that day. If they're not, then we go up. This is still an amazingly strong market, with an earnings season that has been pretty darn good, but it's difficult for us to rise when you continually hear how bad things are," said JJ Kinahan, chief market strategist at TD Ameritrade.

"Who knows if the latest development changes anything that significantly, but tariffs could certainly stall the momentum in economic growth, and we don't know what the timeline is for this issue to be resolved," he said.

Michael Zezas, a strategist at Morgan Stanley, wrote that "the duration of these conflicts should now be measured in quarters, not weeks."

In a note to clients, he added, "Benign, negotiated outcomes may still be the endgame, but an extended cycle of escalation will allow the conflicts to play out in company financial statements and economic data. it doesn't have to be a material economic problem to be a market negative."

What stocks are in focus

Investors continued to digest results from the second-quarter earnings season, which have mostly supported markets. According to data from JPMorgan, with more than 60% of the market having reported, 86% of companies in the S&P 500 have topped profit expectations, the highest such ratio in its data, which goes back to 2009. Nearly 75% of companies have beaten revenue expectations.

Tesla jumped 9.4% a day after the electric-car maker reported quarter revenue that was stronger than expected . The company, shares of which have been extremely volatile throughout 2018, also said it expects to be profitable and cash-flow positive in the second half of the year. The rally was enough to return the stock to positive territory for the year, up 5.3%.

Aetna reported second-quarter earnings and revenue that were well above expectations . Shares dipped less than 0.1%.

Yum Brands posted adjusted second-quarter earnings that beat expectations , and while revenue fell from the prior year, it was also ahead of forecasts. Shares rose 0.1%.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries tumbled 9.5%. The company reported second-quarter earnings that beat expectations and revenue that was in line with analyst forecasts .

TripAdvisor tumbled 14% after it reported revenue that came in below expectations (http://www.marketwatch.com/discover).

Kellogg Co. (K) reported adjusted second-quarter earnings that beat expectations . The stock dipped 1.3%.

Royal Caribbean Cruises reported adjusted second-quarter earnings that beat expectations but revenue that was slightly below forecasts . Shares rose 2%.

Square rose 6.4% after it gave a third-quarter earnings outlook that was below expectations .

Blue Apron Holdings reported a second-quarter loss that narrowed from the previous year and revenue that fell 25%. The stock plunged 19%, bringing its year-to-date decline to 51%.

MGM Resorts International sank 2.2% after it reported second-quarter earnings that missed expectations, along with revenue that was below forecasts .

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers tumbled 19% a day after it gave a weak preliminary second-quarter report .

Cisco Systems has agreed to buy security startup Duo Security for $2.35 billion. Shares of Cisco rose 0.4%.

--Anora Gaudiano contributed to this report