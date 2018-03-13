Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Markets

News : Markets
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 

MARKET SNAPSHOT: U.S. Stock Futures Tiptoe Higher With Inflation Data In Focus

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/13/2018 | 10:46am CET

By Barbara Kollmeyer, MarketWatch

Qualcomm set to open lower after Broadcom deal nixed by Trump

U.S. stock futures pushed modestly higher on Tuesday, as investors made cautious moves ahead of an important update on consumer prices later.

Investors have become hypersensitive to inflation data and what any rise means for the Federal Reserve's interest-rate trajectory this year.

What are the main benchmarks doing?

Dow futures rose 65 points, or 0.3%, to 25,302, while S&P 500 futures inched up 6.4 points, or 0.2%, to 2,795.25. Nasdaq-100 futures rose 9.25 points, or 0.1%, to 7,175.25

Industrials drove losses for two major indexes on Monday , with the Dow Jones Industrial Average falling 0.6% to 25,178.61, and the S&P 500 index slipping 0.1% to 2,783.02. Bucking the weaker trend, the Nasdaq Composite Index closed up 0.4%, to 7,588.32.

Opinion:Here's the No. 1 tech stock, according to money flows ()

What could drive markets?

All eyes will be on consumer prices due at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time, with economists polled by MarketWatch forecasting a 0.2% gain for February, with milder inflation likely driven by lower gasoline prices. Core prices, which strip out gas and food, are expected to rise by the same amount.

On an annual basis, headline consumer prices held steady at 2.1% in January, and core prices were unchanged at 1.8%

A stronger-than-expected inflation number could nudge the central bank closer to four hikes instead of the three that the Federal Reserve is expected to carry out, something that could weigh on stocks. The Fed is expected to increase interest rates in March, but the jury out on how aggressively it will act beyond that.

Equities rallied late last week after wage growth came in lower-than-expected, but tipping into correction territory in early February after wages spiked.

And: The overheating economy could crash in 2019, this top forecaster says

Which stocks are active?

Shares of Qualcomm Inc. fell 5% in thin, premarket trade after U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday blocked Broadcom Ltd's (>> company sheet) $117 billion hostile bid for the semiconductor group, citing national security concerns .

Plus:Semiconductor stocks are hitting new highs again, yet they're still cheap

Stitch Fix Inc. could be active after the online clothing retailer beat Wall Street's forecasts for sales, but missed on revenue. In addition, nearly 38 million new shares of the company became eligible for trading after Monday's close.

What are other markets doing?

European stocks were moving between modest gains and losses, while Asian markets had a mixed day .

The ICE U.S. Dollar Index was up 0.2%, while gold prices inched lower, and oil prices were weaker.

The yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury rose 1 basis point to 2.881%.

Stocks mentioned in the article : Qualcomm, Broadcom Limited, Stitch Fix Inc
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.62% 25178.61 Delayed Quote.1.86%
NASDAQ 100 0.42% 7131.1209 Delayed Quote.11.02%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.36% 7588.3246 Delayed Quote.9.52%
NIKKEI 225 0.66% 21968.1 Real-time Quote.-5.69%
S&P 500 -0.13% 2783.02 Real-time Quote.4.22%
US DOLLAR INDEX -0.21% 89.9 End-of-day quote.-2.13%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Markets"
10:54aEUROPE : E.ON leads European shares higher as investors await U.S. inflation data
RE
10:51aWorld stocks inch higher as investors await U.S. inflation data
RE
10:51aWorld stocks inch higher as investors await U.S. inflation data
RE
10:51aWorld stocks inch higher as investors await U.S. inflation data
RE
10:46aMARKET SNAPSHOT : U.S. Stock Futures Tiptoe Higher With Inflation Data In Focus
DJ
10:12aGlobal Stocks Inch Up Ahead of Inflation Data
DJ
10:06aLONDON MARKETS : FTSE 100 Steady Ahead Of U.K. Spring Statement, U.S. Inflation Data
DJ
08:47aASIA MARKETS : Asian Markets Carve Out Gains Ahead Of U.S. Inflation Report
DJ
08:14aGlobal Investors Less Cautious Ahead of U.S. Inflation Reading
DJ
05:48aGlobal Investors Cautious Ahead of U.S. Inflation Reading
DJ
Latest news "Markets"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BROADCOM LIMITED : President Trump halts Broadcom takeover of Qualcomm
2UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION : Dow Falls, Pulled Down by Boeing, Caterpillar -- WSJ
3APPLE : Apple Buys Magazine SubscriberService -- WSJ
4AHOLD DELHAIZE : AHOLD DELHAIZE : share buyback update
5ENEL : Germany's RWE forecasts dividend hike after Innogy break-up

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.