MARKET SNAPSHOT: U.S. Stock Futures Tiptoe Higher With Inflation Data In Focus

By Barbara Kollmeyer, MarketWatch

Qualcomm set to open lower after Broadcom deal nixed by Trump

U.S. stock futures pushed modestly higher on Tuesday, as investors made cautious moves ahead of an important update on consumer prices later.

Investors have become hypersensitive to inflation data and what any rise means for the Federal Reserve's interest-rate trajectory this year.

What are the main benchmarks doing?

Dow futures rose 65 points, or 0.3%, to 25,302, while S&P 500 futures inched up 6.4 points, or 0.2%, to 2,795.25. Nasdaq-100 futures rose 9.25 points, or 0.1%, to 7,175.25

Industrials drove losses for two major indexes on Monday , with the Dow Jones Industrial Average falling 0.6% to 25,178.61, and the S&P 500 index slipping 0.1% to 2,783.02. Bucking the weaker trend, the Nasdaq Composite Index closed up 0.4%, to 7,588.32.

What could drive markets?

All eyes will be on consumer prices due at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time, with economists polled by MarketWatch forecasting a 0.2% gain for February, with milder inflation likely driven by lower gasoline prices. Core prices, which strip out gas and food, are expected to rise by the same amount.

On an annual basis, headline consumer prices held steady at 2.1% in January, and core prices were unchanged at 1.8%

A stronger-than-expected inflation number could nudge the central bank closer to four hikes instead of the three that the Federal Reserve is expected to carry out, something that could weigh on stocks. The Fed is expected to increase interest rates in March, but the jury out on how aggressively it will act beyond that.

Equities rallied late last week after wage growth came in lower-than-expected, but tipping into correction territory in early February after wages spiked.

Which stocks are active?

Shares of Qualcomm Inc. fell 5% in thin, premarket trade after U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday blocked Broadcom Ltd's (>> company sheet) $117 billion hostile bid for the semiconductor group, citing national security concerns .

Stitch Fix Inc. could be active after the online clothing retailer beat Wall Street's forecasts for sales, but missed on revenue. In addition, nearly 38 million new shares of the company became eligible for trading after Monday's close.

What are other markets doing?

European stocks were moving between modest gains and losses, while Asian markets had a mixed day .

The ICE U.S. Dollar Index was up 0.2%, while gold prices inched lower, and oil prices were weaker.

The yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury rose 1 basis point to 2.881%.