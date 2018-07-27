MARKET SNAPSHOT: U.S. Tech Stocks Hint At Rebound Ahead Of GDP, Twitter Results

By Barbara Kollmeyer, MarketWatch

Amazon climbs, Intel falls in premarket after earning results

U.S. stock futures inched up modestly on Friday, as investors awaited a highly anticipated reading of gross domestic product, and juggled another batch of corporate results.

More earnings updates from tech companies were due, with Twitter, Inc. expected to report ahead of the open, on the heels of Amazon.com Inc., whose record profit reported late Thursday helped soothe an otherwise tough week for tech-sector earnings.

What are the main benchmarks doing?

Dow Jones Industrial Average futures rose 30 points to 25,554, while S&P 500 futures inched up 3 points to 2,846.25. Nasdaq-100 futures rose 32 points to 7,463.25.

The Nasdaq Composite Index sank 80.05 points to 7,852.18 Thursday, a decline of 1% from a record close on Wednesday, after Facebook posted its biggest one-day drop ever. The benchmark S&P 500 fell 0.3%, to 2,837.44, while the Dow bucked the trend, rising 112.97 points, or 0.4%, to 25,527.07.

For the week as a whole, Dow was looking at a gain of 1.9%, the S&P 500 a gain of 1.3%, with the Nasdaq Composite trailing with a 0.4% rise, all as of Thursday's close.

What's driving markets?

Stock and bond markets were braced for second-quarter gross domestic product data. Economists polled by MarketWatch expect annual growth of 4.2%, which could be one of the fastest rates of economic expansion since a 5.2% print in 2014 . The data will be released at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time, followed by July consumer sentiment at 10 a.m. Eastern.

Technology stocks will stay in the spotlight, with Amazon shares up 3.7% in thin premarket trading after the e-commerce company posted its biggest quarterly profit in history -- $2.4 billion--double what was expected. That comes a day after Facebook saw its biggest one-day percentage drop for shares, wiping out about $120 billion of market value in a single day, after revealing slowing user growth and weak guidance .

Staying on techs, Twitter will report ahead of the open, with analysts polled by FactSet estimating second-quarter adjusted earnings of 16 cents a share on average.

Which other stocks are in focus?

Chevron, Exxon Mobil, Merck & Co. Inc.(MRK) and AbbVie will also report ahead of the bell.

Electronic Arts shares fell 3.8% in premarket trading after the videogame maker issued an earnings beat late Thursday but fell short of Wall Street targets for coming quarters.

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill could rally after the burrito chain posted better-than-expected results after the close Thursday.

Intel shares may see pressure after the chip giant's earnings , revenue and upbeat outlook surpassed Wall Street forecasts late Thursday, but quarterly revenue growth for its best-growing segment fell short of expectations.

Starbucks could gain after the coffee company produced results late Thursday that largely met Wall Street's expectations.

What are other markets doing?

European stocks ticked higher, while Asian markets finished mixed . Gold futures slipped 0.2% to $1,223. Oil futures slipped 0.4% to $69.35 a barrel. The ICE U.S. Dollar Index was flat.