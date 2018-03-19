Log in
MAXON Computer, Inc. : to Exhibit at 2018 NAB Show

03/19/2018 | 03:50pm CET

Press Kit Materials are Available at: http://www.tradeshownews.com/events/2018-nab-show/MAXON2018NABShow/

 
Company:

MAXON Computer, Inc.

Booth/Stand:

SL #5627

Event:

2018 NAB Show

Apr 7 - 12, 2018

 

Las Vegas, NV, US

Web:

http://www.maxon.net

Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/maxon3d

Twitter:

https://twitter.com/maxon3d

YouTube:

http://www.youtube.com/user/MaxonC4D

LinkedIn:

http://www.linkedin.com/company/791366

 

About MAXON Computer, Inc.

MAXON returns as an NAB Show exhibitor to showcase the latest capabilities in Cinema 4D, its acclaimed 3D content creation software application for VFX, motion graphics and design. Throughout the show top 3D guest artists will present tips and techniques using Cinema 4D on high profile projects. Check www.C4Dlive.com for all the latest details on artist presenters and live streaming schedules.


© Business Wire 2018
