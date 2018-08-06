MC² : Expands Midwest Presence with Appointment of Chad McNeal as General Manager

Brand Experience Agency Introduces New Chicago-Based Role in Alignment with Strategic Growth Plan

MC², an award-winning brand experience agency, announces the hiring of Chad McNeal as general manager. In this role, McNeal will oversee talent development and new business growth in the Midwest market. He will be based in Chicago and will report to Rich McAdam, the company’s president.

“I am extremely pleased to welcome Chad to MC². He has a track record of success leading teams, forging meaningful partnerships and growing business through innovative strategies,” said McAdam. “As MC² continues to grow into new markets and expand our network of client relationships, Chad will be a key asset to our team and I very much look forward to working closely with him.”

With nearly 20 years experience in the live marketing industry, McNeal joins MC² from Dimension Design, where he was one of the original members since 2002 and served in various roles including sales, operations, project management, and executive leadership – most recently as President & Chief Innovation Officer. Under his leadership, he created new and strategic initiatives; such as expanding the company’s capabilities into live marketing and permanent branded environment programs, which contributed to the company’s growth. McNeal is a graduate of the Chicago GSB Management Institute (CMI) program at the University of Chicago, Graduate School of Business.

“I'm excited to join MC² and to build upon the company’s extraordinary legacy of successful live marketing events and furthering the innovative culture with our incredibly talented team,” said McNeal.

About MC²

MC² (MC-squared), an MCH Company, is an award-winning brand experience agency. We create customized, “You Had to be There™” live marketing programs that build emotional connections between brands and their audiences.

As an exhibit and experiential marketing leader, we transform ideas into best-in-class activations that are effective and measurable. We combine built spaces with human-centric technology and digital solutions for maximum brand engagement and exposure before, during and after a face-to-face experience.

MC² is headquartered in Chestnut Ridge, New York, with 16 offices and production facilities across the U.S. and in Dusseldorf, Germany. For more about MC², visit www.mc-2.com/about/.

