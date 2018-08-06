MC² : Expands Midwest Presence with Appointment of Chad McNeal as General Manager

MC²,
an award-winning brand experience agency, announces the hiring of Chad
McNeal as general manager. In this role, McNeal will oversee talent
development and new business growth in the Midwest market. He will be
based in Chicago and will report to Rich McAdam, the company’s president.
“I am extremely pleased to welcome Chad to MC². He has a track record of
success leading teams, forging meaningful partnerships and growing
business through innovative strategies,” said McAdam. “As MC² continues
to grow into new markets and expand our network of client relationships,
Chad will be a key asset to our team and I very much look forward to
working closely with him.”
With nearly 20 years experience in the live marketing industry, McNeal
joins MC² from Dimension Design, where he was one of the original
members since 2002 and served in various roles including sales,
operations, project management, and executive leadership – most recently
as President & Chief Innovation Officer. Under his leadership, he
created new and strategic initiatives; such as expanding the company’s
capabilities into live marketing and permanent branded environment
programs, which contributed to the company’s growth. McNeal is a
graduate of the Chicago GSB Management Institute (CMI) program at the
University of Chicago, Graduate School of Business.
“I'm excited to join MC² and to build upon the company’s extraordinary
legacy of successful live marketing events and furthering the innovative
culture with our incredibly talented team,” said McNeal.
About MC²
MC² (MC-squared), an MCH Company, is an award-winning
brand experience agency. We create customized, “You Had to be There™”
live marketing programs that build emotional connections between brands
and their audiences.
As an exhibit and experiential marketing leader, we transform ideas into
best-in-class activations that are effective and measurable. We combine
built spaces with human-centric technology and digital solutions for
maximum brand engagement and exposure before, during and after a
face-to-face experience.
MC² is headquartered in Chestnut Ridge, New York, with 16 offices and
production facilities across the U.S. and in Dusseldorf, Germany. For
more about MC², visit www.mc-2.com/about/.
