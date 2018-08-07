MCR Appoints Bill Parker as CEO

MCR, LLC, a leader in providing next generation integrated program management, engineering and solutions to both the U.S. federal government and international customers announced today that it has appointed Bill Parker as president and chief executive officer. Vince Kiernan will step aside as MCR president and will continue on the board of directors.

“Bill is a current member of our board and has been a strategic advisor to Vince, so he is well suited to have immediate impact as he builds on Vince’s work in successfully differentiating MCR’s service offerings,” said Mike Galvin, MCR’s chairman. “Bill is a proven business builder in this industry and is the right person to lead MCR to our next stage of growth with distinction for our clients.”

Bill Parker has built teams and businesses throughout his career in the government technology services industry, beginning at CACI, where he rose in operations from senior associate to executive vice president and director of business development. He has successfully developed and executed comprehensive strategies for multiple companies in the government technology services market, including MCR, and as the chief operating officer of Salient Federal Solutions and before that as COO of NCI Information Systems. Previously, he was president of Karta Technologies, president of Pinkerton Computer Consultants Government Solutions, president of KForce Government Solutions Division, and CEO of Crosswalk.com. Bill is a graduate of the U.S. Naval Academy and served six years in the U.S. Navy.

“It’s an honor to join with the MCR team to extend the company’s rich legacy as we apply our deep domain knowledge, programmatic data analytics and simulation to help our clients envision and then assure mission success,” said Parker.

About MCR:

MCR is a differentiated provider of integrated program management solutions to defense, intelligence and critical civilian governmental agencies. MCR’s distinctive CommandEdgeTM software enabled modeling, visualization and analytical tools help empower more accurate, cost-effective and timely program management decision-making so that agency customers get more productivity per contractor hour and enhanced program performance. MCR is fully certified and embedded in Europe to perform program management for NATO and Allied Ministries of Defence customers. MCR specializes in manned and unmanned aviation, defense technology platforms, space and missile programs, federal aviation, homeland security, intelligence, and international defense programs. Please visit www.mcri.com.

