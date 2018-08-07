MCR Appoints Bill Parker as CEO

MCR, LLC, a leader in providing next generation integrated program
management, engineering and solutions to both the U.S. federal
government and international customers announced today that it has
appointed Bill Parker as president and chief executive officer. Vince
Kiernan will step aside as MCR president and will continue on the board
of directors.
“Bill is a current member of our board and has been a strategic advisor
to Vince, so he is well suited to have immediate impact as he builds on
Vince’s work in successfully differentiating MCR’s service offerings,”
said Mike Galvin, MCR’s chairman. “Bill is a proven business builder in
this industry and is the right person to lead MCR to our next stage of
growth with distinction for our clients.”
Bill Parker has built teams and businesses throughout his career in the
government technology services industry, beginning at CACI, where he
rose in operations from senior associate to executive vice president and
director of business development. He has successfully developed and
executed comprehensive strategies for multiple companies in the
government technology services market, including MCR, and as the chief
operating officer of Salient Federal Solutions and before that as COO of
NCI Information Systems. Previously, he was president of Karta
Technologies, president of Pinkerton Computer Consultants Government
Solutions, president of KForce Government Solutions Division, and CEO of
Crosswalk.com. Bill is a graduate of the U.S. Naval Academy and served
six years in the U.S. Navy.
“It’s an honor to join with the MCR team to extend the company’s rich
legacy as we apply our deep domain knowledge, programmatic data
analytics and simulation to help our clients envision and then assure
mission success,” said Parker.
About MCR:
MCR is a differentiated provider of integrated program management
solutions to defense, intelligence and critical civilian governmental
agencies. MCR’s distinctive CommandEdgeTM
software enabled modeling, visualization and analytical tools help
empower more accurate, cost-effective and timely program management
decision-making so that agency customers get more productivity per
contractor hour and enhanced program performance. MCR is fully certified
and embedded in Europe to perform program management for NATO and Allied
Ministries of Defence customers. MCR specializes in manned and unmanned
aviation, defense technology platforms, space and missile programs,
federal aviation, homeland security, intelligence, and international
defense programs. Please visit www.mcri.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180807005108/en/