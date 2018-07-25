MCX Multi Commodity Exchange of India : Advertisement - Financial Results for Quarter ended June 30, 2018 - Business Standard

Log in
MCX Multi Commodity Exchange of India : Financial Results for Quarter ended June 30, 2018

0
07/25/2018 | 11:04am CEST

16

Multi ComrnodityExchange of India Limited

Exchange Square, Suren Road, Andheri (East),.Mumbai 400 093, India. CIN: L51909MH2002PLC135594 Email id:[email protected] I www.mcxindia.com

MCX

ME.TAL & ENERGY

Trade with Trust

TRADE AND HEDGE ON INDIA'S NO.1 COMMODITY DERIVATIVES EXCHANGE

Extract of Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter Ended 30 June, 2018

PARTICULARS

Total Income from Operations

Net Profit for the period (beforeTax, Exceptional items) Net Profit for the period before tax (after Exceptional items) Net Profit for the period after tax (after Exceptional Items)

Total Comprehensive Income for the period [Comprising profit for the period (after tax) and Other Comprehensive Income (after tax) I

Equity Share Capital (of 10/- per share)

Reserves (excluding Revaluation reserves as shown in the

7,287

7,058 4,533 4,533 3,415 3,820

5,919

25,984

.3,613

14,718

loot 733 734

3,613

2,630

2,585

14,718

10,836;

10,960

5,099.84

5,099.84

5,099.84

5,099.84

Audited Balance Sheet) 1,32,948

Earnings Per Share (of 10/- each)

Basic ((: Diluted ((:

Earnings per share for She interim period is not annnalised.

Notes:

1.44 1.44

6.71 6.71

5.17 21.31

5.17 21.31

.287 3,220 840 617 618

7,058 .4,466 4,466 3,396 3,801

5,919 25,984

3,608 14,402

3,608 14,402

2,625 10,635

2,580 10,900

5,099.84

5,099.84

5,099.84

5,099.84

1,32, 527

1.21 1.21

6.68 6.68

5.16 20.91

5.16 20.91

The above is an extract of the detailed format of Quarterly Financial Results Bled with 8SF under Regulation 33 of the SERI IListing and Other Disclosure Requirements) Regulations,

21135.The full format of the Quarterly Financial Results are available on 858's website atwww.bseindia.com and on the Company's website at www.mcxindia.com.

For Multi Commodity Exchange of India Limited

2.

The above re5u155 have been reviewed by the Audit Committee and approved by the Board of Directors at their meeting held on July 20, 2018.

3.

The Company has changed the valuation approach for valuing its portfolio of tan free bond resulting in fair value loss of Rs. 2380 lalsh as at April 1,2018 which has been disclosed as an

Mrugank Paranjape

Managing Director & CEO

Ploce: Mumbai Dare:iuly2o, 2018

Disclaimer

MCX - Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd. published this content on 25 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 July 2018 09:03:01 UTC
Advertisement

