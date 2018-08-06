Log in
MD ORA SBGL NWL PCG ACAD RMTI: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines

08/06/2018 | 06:17pm CEST

NEW YORK, Aug. 06, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that class actions have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE: MD)
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 10, 2018
Class Period: February 4, 2016 and July 27, 2017

Get additional information about MD: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-c/mednax-inc?wire=3

Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: ORA)
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 8, 2018
Class Period: August 8, 2017 and May 15, 2018

Get additional information about ORA: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-c/ormat-technologies-inc-2?wire=3

Sibanye Gold Limited (NYSE: SBGL)
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 27, 2018
Class Period: April 7, 2017 and June 26, 2018

Get additional information about SBGL: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-c/sibanye-gold-limited?wire=3

Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE: NWL)
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 20, 2018
Class Period: February 6, 2017 and January 24, 2018

Get additional information about NWL: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-c/newell-brands-inc?wire=3

PG&E Corporation (NYSE: PCG)
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 13, 2018
Class Period: April 29, 2015 and June 8, 2018

Get additional information about PCG: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-c/pge-corporation?wire=3

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ACAD)
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 17, 2018
Class Period: April 29, 2016 and July 9, 2018

Get additional information about ACAD: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-c/acadia-pharmaceuticals-inc?wire=3

Rockwell Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: RMTI)
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 25, 2018
Class Period: March 16, 2018 and June 26, 2018

Get additional information about RMTI: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-c/rockwell-medical-inc?wire=3

To learn more contact Vincent Wong, Esq. either via email [email protected] or by telephone at 212.425.1140.

Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney that has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
Vincent Wong, Esq.
39 East Broadway
Suite 304
New York, NY 10002
Tel. 212.425.1140
Fax. 866.699.3880
E-Mail: [email protected]

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
