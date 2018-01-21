Log in
MEDIA ADVISORY: Coast Guard, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers spokespersons holding media event as barge removal process begins

01/21/2018 | 07:09pm CET
News Release

U.S. Coast Guard 8th District Heartland
Contact: 8th District Public Affairs
Office: (504) 671-2020
After Hours: (618) 225-9008
Eighth District online newsroom

PITTSBURGH -- TheCoast Guard and United States Army Corps of Engineers areholding a media briefing at the Emsworth Lock and Dam today to discuss progress on barge removal and response efforts to barge breakaways on the Ohio River near Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and Moundsville, West Virginia.

  • Who: Captain of the Port Pittsburgh and commanding officer of Marine Safety Unit PittsburghCmdr. Leon McClain Jr. and acting Commander of United States Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District Maj. Cornelius Batts.

  • What: The unified command is inviting media to attend a briefing to discuss progress on barge removal and response efforts to barge breakaways on the Ohio River near Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and Moundsville, West Virginia.

  • Where: Emsworth Lock and Dam, 0 Western Avenue, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania 15202

  • When: 2 p.m. Jan. 21, 2018

Media should wear closed toed shoes and long trousers.

A unified command consisting of the Coast Guard, United States Army Corps of Engineers and industry partners is continuing its response to barge breakaways on the Ohio River near Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and Moundsville, West Virginia, Monday.

A reported 34 barges broke away from fleeting areas at mile maker 94 on the Ohio River near Moundsville.

25 of the 27 breakaway barges from Jack's Run Fleeting area at mile marker 4 on the Ohio River near Pittsburgh have been accounted for.

The two unaccounted-for barges are reported to be located above the dam.

The Coast Guard continues to monitor the situation in both locations.

-USCG-

United States Coast Guard - 8th District Heartland published this content on 21 January 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 January 2018 18:09:06 UTC.

