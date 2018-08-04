MEMRI Highlights One of Its Successes In Work Against Extremism

WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESSWIRE / August 3, 2018 / On June 28, 2018, the Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI) released its translated clip of a sermon delivered in Arabic by Mohamed Tatai, then-imam of the Mosquée Ennour in Toulouse, France and currently leading imam at the newly inaugurated Grand Mosque of Toulouse, as well as president, since 2005, of the Circle for Civil Dialogue, a nonprofit aiming to "facilitate dialogue between citizens on a social-cultural level."

In the sermon, on December 15, 2017, Tatai recounted a well-known hadith about what will happen in the battle between the Muslims and the Jews at the end of days and added that Israel would soon come to an end. The MEMRI TV clip translating Imam Tatai's sermon in Toulouse was widely covered by the French media and led to denunciation, legal complaints, and action by officials, public figures, and French Jewish groups, and to the opening of an investigation. It also prompted responses by Tatai, defense of him by French and Algerian Muslim leaders - and then a reversal to "strong condemnation." According to a YouTube video clip posted by the Grand Mosque of Toulouse, titled "Our Imam Bravely Renews With The Jewish Community!" Tatai said in his July 6, 2018 sermon that his remarks had been taken out of context and included no incitement to violence.

