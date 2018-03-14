MEMS InkJet Heads Markets 2016-2024: Leading Companies are Canon, Epson, Fujifilm Dimatix, Funai, & HP

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.
This report analyzes the worldwide markets for MEMS InkJet Heads in US$ Thousand by the following End-Use Categories:
Consumer Applications
Commercial & Industrial Applications
Others
The report profiles 23 companies including many key and niche players such as:
Canon, Inc.
Eastman Kodak Company
FUJIFILM Dimatix, Inc.
FUNAI Electric Co., Ltd.
HP Development Company, L.P.
Konica Minolta, Inc.
Key Topics Covered:
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS Product Definitions and Scope of Study
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW MEMS Inkjet Print Heads: Enabling Enhanced Quality, Speed, Durability, Cost-Effectiveness and Flexibility in Digital Printing US Dominates MEMS Inkjet Heads Market, while Asia-Pacific Spearheads Growth Table 1: Global MEMS Inkjet Heads Market Growth Potential by Region (2016-2024): Percentage Growth of Value Sales for Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa, Europe, Canada, US and Japan (includes corresponding Graph/Chart) Consumer Applications Dominate, Underpenetrated Commercial & Industrial Applications to Offer Growth Potential Thermal MEMS Inkjet Heads Continue to Lead Myriad Applications & Economic Benefits Drive Market Adoption Key Inkjet Printing Applications: List of Applications in Various End-use Categories Major Benefits of Inkjet Technology in a Nutshell Benefits of Inkjet Technology for PCB Processing MEMS Inkjet Print Heads Revolutionize the Digital Printing Landscape MEMS Technology: Powering Fabrication of Miniature Devices Despite Losing Share in the Overall MEMS Market, Newer Applications Continue to Sustain Growth in the Near Term Table 2: Global MEMS Market by Segment (2016 & 2020P): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Accelerometers, Digital Compass, Gyroscopes, Inertial Combos, Inkjet Heads, Microphones, Pressure Sensors, RF MEMS, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart) Increasing Adoption of Print Heads in Digital Textile Printing Industry: A Strong Growth Driver Major Inkjet Technologies in Textile Printing CIJ Systems DoD Systems Growing Prominence of Inkjet Printheads in Printed Electronics Benefit Market Expansion Growing Demand for POD Services An Opportunity for MEMS Inkjet Heads Market Surging Demand for Piezo Inkjet Print Heads Lends Traction to Market Growth Si MEMS Printheads Gains Popularity for Creating Industrial Piezo Printheads Replacement of Disposable Inkjet Heads with Non-Disposable Inkjet Heads Augurs Well for the Market Key Challenges Hampering Widespread Adoption Inability to Replace Existing Process: A Major Hindrance
2. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE MEMS Inkjet Heads Market: A Intensely Competitive Marketplace Samsung Display Company Files Patent Application for Inkjet Print Head
3. TECHNOLOGY INNOVATIONS & ADVANCEMENTS Waterfall Printhead Technology Based Memjet Heads: The Next Big Thing High Definition Nozzle Architecture (HDNA) Platform for Industrial Markets Samba Printhead for Higher Accuracy & High Productivity 3D Printing through Multi Jet Fusion Technology: Offering Limitless Potential Sol-Gel PZT for Fabricating PZT Films: Efficient Materials Usage & Wastage Reduction PrecisionCore Technology: Enabling Significant Increase in Output Quality & Speed Si-MEMS-Based InkJet Printheads Offer Excellent Reliability and Performance Thin-Film Actuators for High-Resolution and High-Speed Inkjet Printers LEM Model Enables Performance Analysis of DoD Print Heads for Printable Electronics Fabrication PICOPLATFORM Technology: Enabling Cost-Effective MEMS Manufacturing PZT Sputtering Technology for Mass Production of MEMS InkJet Heads Other Recent Notable Inkjet Print Head Innovations Researchers Address Erratic Break-Off of the Ink
4. PRODUCT OVERVIEW Micro-Electro-Mechanical Systems (MEMS) Devices Evolution of the Inkjet Technology An Introduction to Inkjet Heads Ink Chemistry and Formulations: An Important Facet of Print Head Design Nozzle: A Vital Component of Print Head Design Techniques to Manufacture MEMS Parts of an Inkjet Head Disposable and Non-Disposable Inkjet Heads Non-Disposable Inkjet Heads Disposable Inkjet Heads Inkjet Head Ejection Technologies Continuous Inkjet Technology Binary and Multiple Deflection Systems Drop-On-Demand (DOD) Inkjet Technology Thermal Drop-On-Demand (DOD) Inkjet Heads Functional Mechanism of the Thermal Inkjet Head Advantages and Disadvantages of Thermal DOD Inkjet Heads Advantages of Thermal Inkjet Electrostatic DOD Inkjet Heads Piezoelectric DOD Inkjet Heads Mechanism of Drying Ink by Printhead Type Binary and Greyscale Print Heads Other Modes of Printing Kodak Stream Silverbrook
5. PRODUCT INTRODUCTIONS/INNOVATIONS Memjet Unveils DuraLink Inkjet Printhead Technology FUJIFILM Dimatix Rolls Out Samba Printhead Portfolio Meyer Burger Rolls Out JETx Range of Functional Inkjet Production Tools Xaar Launches Xaar 5601 Range of High Resolution Inkjet Printheads Ricoh Develops New Inkjet Print Head for Industrial Applications Konica Minolta to Showcase MEMS Inkjet Printheads Xaar Launches Xaar 1003 Family of Printheads Xaar Unveils Xaar 1002 GS40 Printhead for UV applications Xaar Introduces New Range of Piezoelectric Printheads Kyocera to Launch New Printhead for Digital Textile Printing Kyocera Develops Kyocera KJ4B-0150 Printhead Toshiba TEC Rolls Out CF1XL large Drop-Volume Inkjet Head Kyocera Develops Kyocera KJ4C-0360 Inkjet Printhead Konica Minolta Introduces Three New Industrial Inkjet Printheads Xaar Releases Xaar 1002 GS12U Printhead FUJIFILM Dimatix Showcases Samba Printhead
6. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY XAAR Takes Over Engineered Printing Solutions Konica Minolta Announces Success Trials for MEMS Printheads Xaar Forges Partnership with Ricoh Akita Epson Constructs New Factory for Inkjet Printhead
7. FOCUS ON SELECT MAJOR PLAYERS Canon, Inc. (Japan) Eastman Kodak Company (USA) FUJIFILM Dimatix, Inc. (USA) FUNAI Electric Co., Ltd. (Japan) HP Development Company, L.P. (USA) Konica Minolta, Inc. (Japan) Kyocera Corporation (Japan) Memjet Technology (USA) Ricoh Printing Systems America, Inc. (USA) Seiko Epson Corporation (Japan) SII Printek Inc. (Japan) Toshiba TEC Corporation (Japan) Trident Industrial Inkjet (USA) Xaar plc (UK)
