MEMS InkJet Heads Markets 2016-2024: Leading Companies are Canon, Epson, Fujifilm Dimatix, Funai, & HP

Dublin, March 14, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "MEMS InkJet Heads - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.



This report analyzes the worldwide markets for MEMS InkJet Heads in US$ Thousand by the following End-Use Categories:

Consumer Applications

Commercial & Industrial Applications

Others

The report profiles 23 companies including many key and niche players such as:

Canon, Inc.

Eastman Kodak Company

FUJIFILM Dimatix, Inc.

FUNAI Electric Co., Ltd.

HP Development Company, L.P.

Konica Minolta, Inc.





Key Topics Covered:





I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS

Study Reliability and Reporting Limitations

Disclaimers

Data Interpretation & Reporting Level

Quantitative Techniques & Analytics

Product Definitions and Scope of Study



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

MEMS Inkjet Print Heads: Enabling Enhanced Quality, Speed, Durability, Cost-Effectiveness and Flexibility in Digital Printing

US Dominates MEMS Inkjet Heads Market, while Asia-Pacific Spearheads Growth

Table 1: Global MEMS Inkjet Heads Market

Growth Potential by Region (2016-2024): Percentage Growth of Value Sales for Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa, Europe, Canada, US and Japan (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Consumer Applications Dominate, Underpenetrated Commercial & Industrial Applications to Offer Growth Potential

Thermal MEMS Inkjet Heads Continue to Lead

Myriad Applications & Economic Benefits Drive Market Adoption

Key Inkjet Printing Applications: List of Applications in Various End-use Categories

Major Benefits of Inkjet Technology in a Nutshell

Benefits of Inkjet Technology for PCB Processing

MEMS Inkjet Print Heads Revolutionize the Digital Printing Landscape

MEMS Technology: Powering Fabrication of Miniature Devices

Despite Losing Share in the Overall MEMS Market, Newer Applications Continue to Sustain Growth in the Near Term

Table 2: Global MEMS Market by Segment (2016 & 2020P): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Accelerometers, Digital Compass, Gyroscopes, Inertial Combos, Inkjet Heads, Microphones, Pressure Sensors, RF MEMS, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Increasing Adoption of Print Heads in Digital Textile Printing Industry: A Strong Growth Driver

Major Inkjet Technologies in Textile Printing

CIJ Systems

DoD Systems

Growing Prominence of Inkjet Printheads in Printed Electronics Benefit Market Expansion

Growing Demand for POD Services

An Opportunity for MEMS Inkjet Heads Market

Surging Demand for Piezo Inkjet Print Heads Lends Traction to Market Growth

Si MEMS Printheads Gains Popularity for Creating Industrial Piezo Printheads

Replacement of Disposable Inkjet Heads with Non-Disposable Inkjet Heads Augurs Well for the Market

Key Challenges Hampering Widespread Adoption

Inability to Replace Existing Process: A Major Hindrance



2. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

MEMS Inkjet Heads Market: A Intensely Competitive Marketplace

Samsung Display Company Files Patent Application for Inkjet Print Head



3. TECHNOLOGY INNOVATIONS & ADVANCEMENTS

Waterfall Printhead Technology Based Memjet Heads: The Next Big Thing

High Definition Nozzle Architecture (HDNA) Platform for Industrial Markets

Samba Printhead for Higher Accuracy & High Productivity

3D Printing through Multi Jet Fusion Technology: Offering Limitless Potential

Sol-Gel PZT for Fabricating PZT Films: Efficient Materials Usage & Wastage Reduction

PrecisionCore Technology: Enabling Significant Increase in Output Quality & Speed

Si-MEMS-Based InkJet Printheads Offer Excellent Reliability and Performance

Thin-Film Actuators for High-Resolution and High-Speed Inkjet Printers

LEM Model Enables Performance Analysis of DoD Print Heads for Printable Electronics Fabrication

PICOPLATFORM Technology: Enabling Cost-Effective MEMS Manufacturing

PZT Sputtering Technology for Mass Production of MEMS InkJet Heads

Other Recent Notable Inkjet Print Head Innovations

Researchers Address Erratic Break-Off of the Ink



4. PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Micro-Electro-Mechanical Systems (MEMS) Devices

Evolution of the Inkjet Technology

An Introduction to Inkjet Heads

Ink Chemistry and Formulations: An Important Facet of Print Head Design

Nozzle: A Vital Component of Print Head Design

Techniques to Manufacture MEMS Parts of an Inkjet Head

Disposable and Non-Disposable Inkjet Heads

Non-Disposable Inkjet Heads

Disposable Inkjet Heads

Inkjet Head Ejection Technologies

Continuous Inkjet Technology

Binary and Multiple Deflection Systems

Drop-On-Demand (DOD) Inkjet Technology

Thermal Drop-On-Demand (DOD) Inkjet Heads

Functional Mechanism of the Thermal Inkjet Head

Advantages and Disadvantages of Thermal DOD Inkjet Heads

Advantages of Thermal Inkjet

Electrostatic DOD Inkjet Heads

Piezoelectric DOD Inkjet Heads

Mechanism of Drying Ink by Printhead Type

Binary and Greyscale Print Heads

Other Modes of Printing

Kodak Stream

Silverbrook



5. PRODUCT INTRODUCTIONS/INNOVATIONS

Memjet Unveils DuraLink Inkjet Printhead Technology

FUJIFILM Dimatix Rolls Out Samba Printhead Portfolio

Meyer Burger Rolls Out JETx Range of Functional Inkjet Production Tools

Xaar Launches Xaar 5601 Range of High Resolution Inkjet Printheads

Ricoh Develops New Inkjet Print Head for Industrial Applications

Konica Minolta to Showcase MEMS Inkjet Printheads

Xaar Launches Xaar 1003 Family of Printheads

Xaar Unveils Xaar 1002 GS40 Printhead for UV applications

Xaar Introduces New Range of Piezoelectric Printheads

Kyocera to Launch New Printhead for Digital Textile Printing

Kyocera Develops Kyocera KJ4B-0150 Printhead

Toshiba TEC Rolls Out CF1XL large Drop-Volume Inkjet Head

Kyocera Develops Kyocera KJ4C-0360 Inkjet Printhead

Konica Minolta Introduces Three New Industrial Inkjet Printheads

Xaar Releases Xaar 1002 GS12U Printhead

FUJIFILM Dimatix Showcases Samba Printhead



6. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

XAAR Takes Over Engineered Printing Solutions

Konica Minolta Announces Success Trials for MEMS Printheads

Xaar Forges Partnership with Ricoh

Akita Epson Constructs New Factory for Inkjet Printhead



7. FOCUS ON SELECT MAJOR PLAYERS

Canon, Inc. (Japan)

Eastman Kodak Company (USA)

FUJIFILM Dimatix, Inc. (USA)

FUNAI Electric Co., Ltd. (Japan)

HP Development Company, L.P. (USA)

Konica Minolta, Inc. (Japan)

Kyocera Corporation (Japan)

Memjet Technology (USA)

Ricoh Printing Systems America, Inc. (USA)

Seiko Epson Corporation (Japan)

SII Printek Inc. (Japan)

Toshiba TEC Corporation (Japan)

Trident Industrial Inkjet (USA)

Xaar plc (UK)

Total Companies Profiled: 23 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 27)

The United States (12)

Japan (9)

Europe (4) The United Kingdom (3) Rest of Europe (1)

Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (2)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/m7db4w/mems_inkjet_heads?w=12





CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Manager [email protected] For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Hardware, Microelectromechanical Systems (MEMS)