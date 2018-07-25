MGE Energy : Downtown Madison Welcomes Entrepreneurial Hub

The entrepreneurial hub known as StartingBlock Madison opened in the city's Capitol East District in late June. The long-awaited and much anticipated space within the new Spark Building is designed to serve the capital city's growing entrepreneur and startup communities.

StartingBlock Madison, housed in the Spark Building (left), is designed to serve as a 'nerve center' for growing innovative ideas into successful companies.

StartingBlock offers entrepreneurs affordable and flexible workspace, business resources and a collaborative atmosphere to foster emerging companies into successful businesses that drive innovation and stimulate the local economy.

Madison consistently ranks as one of the best places to live in the country, in part for its growing tech industry. Livability.com ranks the City of Madison number seven on its 2018 Top 100 Best Places to Live list. The online resource cites the University of Wisconsin as well as the city's college-educated workforce and vibrant downtown. StartingBlock is in the heart of the up and coming East Washington Avenue corridor.

Madison Gas and Electric (MGE) is a neighbor of StartingBlock and a partner in efforts to grow and accelerate the region's tech and manufacturing industries. MGE brings resources and expertise to support the area's economic development.

The company's philanthropic arm, the MGE Foundation, also has contributed more than $150,000 to help make StartingBlock a reality.