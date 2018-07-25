Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

MGE Energy : Shared Solar Expansion Planned

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/25/2018 | 02:29pm EDT

Launched in early 2017, Shared Solar gives our residential electric customers the opportunity to support locally generated solar energy. Madison Gas and Electric (MGE), our regulated utility, is preparing for an expansion of this unique community solar program.

Subscriptions to the Shared Solar program sold out quickly when it became available in 2016. Customers who join the waiting list for the program's expansion will be among the first to be notified of how to participate. Shared Solar offers customers the opportunity to add solar power to their household's energy mix.

MGE's Shared Solar program began with this 500-kilowatt installation in the City of Middleton.

MGE partnered with the City of Middleton, a suburb of Madison, Wis., to move forward the innovative program. Featuring about 1,700 solar panels, MGE's Shared Solar array is on the roof of the Municipal Operations Center. The 500-kilowatt array delivers clean energy to MGE's community grid, advancing our Energy 2030 framework for a more sustainable future.

Under Energy 2030, we are growing our use of renewable resources and reducing carbon emissions at least 40% from 2005 levels by 2030. By 2050, MGE is targeting carbon reductions of at least 80% from 2005 levels.

MGE is working together with our customers to reach our clean energy goals by reducing carbon intensity in generation, increasing engagement around energy efficiency, and electrifying transportation.

To learn more about MGE's other clean energy efforts, including our Saratoga wind farm under construction and our application before regulators for 100 megawatts of new solar energy, visit energy2030together.com.

Disclaimer

MGE Energy Inc. published this content on 25 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 July 2018 18:28:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:40pGlobal Organ-on-a-Chip (OOC) Market (2018-2023) by Segments, Types, Regions - ResearchAndMarkets.com
BU
02:39pCHINA GOLDJOY : tips interim profit to rise 130%
AQ
02:39pBOCOM INTERNATIONAL : Intl sees interim profit to rise over 100%
AQ
02:39pALAMOS GOLD : IIROC Trade Resumption - AGI
AQ
02:39pPRIME DIVIDEND CORP. : Financial Results to May 31, 2018
AQ
02:39pMICROSOFT : Power BI simplifies integration with SharePoint 2019
PU
02:39pLINDBLAD EXPEDITIONS : National geographic eliminates single-use plastic fleetwide
PU
02:39pINDIA BLOCKCHAIN TECHNOLOGY MARKET 2018-2023 : Top Blockchain Consulting Firms are Microsoft, Deloitte, Tata Consultancy Services, and Wipro - ResearchAndMarkets.com
BU
02:38pGLAXOSMITHKLINE : hopes the gene genie can hold the centre
AQ
02:38pPPG : Completes COLORFUL COMMUNITIES Project at Rachel Carson Homestead in Springdale
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1DEUTSCHE BANK : DEUTSCHE BANK : A message from Christian Sewing on second-quarter results
2BANCO SANTANDER : BANCO SANTANDER : Santander profits take hit from Banco Popular costs
3ROCHE HOLDING LTD. : GSK bets $300 million on genetics as CEO plays down break-up talk
4TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD. : Apple supplier LG Display slashes investment plans as losses mount
5GLAXOSMITHKLINE : GLAXOSMITHKLINE : 2nd Quarter Results

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.