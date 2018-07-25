MGE Energy : Shared Solar Expansion Planned

Launched in early 2017, Shared Solar gives our residential electric customers the opportunity to support locally generated solar energy. Madison Gas and Electric (MGE), our regulated utility, is preparing for an expansion of this unique community solar program.

Subscriptions to the Shared Solar program sold out quickly when it became available in 2016. Customers who join the waiting list for the program's expansion will be among the first to be notified of how to participate. Shared Solar offers customers the opportunity to add solar power to their household's energy mix.

MGE's Shared Solar program began with this 500-kilowatt installation in the City of Middleton.

MGE partnered with the City of Middleton, a suburb of Madison, Wis., to move forward the innovative program. Featuring about 1,700 solar panels, MGE's Shared Solar array is on the roof of the Municipal Operations Center. The 500-kilowatt array delivers clean energy to MGE's community grid, advancing our Energy 2030 framework for a more sustainable future.

Under Energy 2030, we are growing our use of renewable resources and reducing carbon emissions at least 40% from 2005 levels by 2030. By 2050, MGE is targeting carbon reductions of at least 80% from 2005 levels.

MGE is working together with our customers to reach our clean energy goals by reducing carbon intensity in generation, increasing engagement around energy efficiency, and electrifying transportation.

To learn more about MGE's other clean energy efforts, including our Saratoga wind farm under construction and our application before regulators for 100 megawatts of new solar energy, visit energy2030together.com.