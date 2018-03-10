Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

MIMEDX CLAIMSFILER REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against MiMedx Group Inc. - MDXG

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/10/2018 | 04:51am CET

NEW ORLEANS, March 09, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ClaimsFiler, a FREE shareholder information service, reminds investors that they have until April 25, 2018 to file lead plaintiff applications in securities class action lawsuits against MiMedx Group Inc. (Nasdaq:MDXG), if they purchased the Company’s securities between the expanded period of March 7, 2013 and February 21, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”).  These actions are pending in the United States District Courts for the Northern District of Georgia and Southern District of New York.

Get Help

MiMedx investors should visit us at https://www.claimsfiler.com/cases/view-mimedx-group-inc-securities-litigation-2 or call to speak to our claim center toll-free at (844) 367-9658.  

About the Lawsuit

MiMedx and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws. 

On February 20, 2018, MiMedx revealed it postponed its 2017 earnings report and “engaged independent legal and accounting advisors to conduct an internal investigation into current and prior-period matters relating to allegations regarding certain sales and distribution practices.”  Then, on February 22, 2018, media reports revealed that MiMedx had “financial ties to more than 20 doctors” that it had not disclosed to the government, which MiMedx claimed was not required.

On this news, the price of MiMedx’s shares plummeted.

About ClaimsFiler

ClaimsFiler has a single mission: to serve as the information source to help retail investors recover their share of billions of dollars from securities class action settlements. ClaimsFiler's team of experts monitor the securities class action landscape and cull information from a variety of sources to ensure comprehensive coverage across a broad range of financial instruments.

To learn more about ClaimsFiler, visit www.claimsfiler.com.


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:25pADITYA BIRLA FASHION AND RETAIL : Bipasha Basu inaugurates Forever 21's first store in Lucknow
AQ
02:21pCVS HEALTH : Dispose of meds safely
AQ
02:10pCSX : City of Watertown officials disagree with CSX's approach to falling concrete at West Main Street railroad bridge
AQ
02:09pPakistan Will Assist Somalia in Registering Its Citizens
AQ
02:09pDP WORLD : Govt Welcomes Arab League Statement On Berbera Port Deal
AQ
02:09pHYUNDAI HCN : to present 8-seat hybrid SUV
AQ
02:05pFROM AUTO TO AUDIO : how SEAT is bringing Shazam to the connected car
AQ
02:01pAfrican Union chief chides Tillerson on China investment remarks
AQ
01:55pCOMCAST : PACTV government channels
AQ
01:55pTELEPERFORMANCE : Plymouth area community television
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1INTEL CORPORATION : Intel, Facing Threat, Considers Deals That Could Include Bid for Broadcom -- 4th Update
2GILEAD SCIENCES : Prisons Expand Hepatitis Treatment -- WSJ
3GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY : GENERAL ELECTRIC INVESTIGATION INITIATED BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: Kah..
4FULLSHARE HOLDINGS LTD : FULLSHARE : UNMASKED - SECRETIVE CHINESE BILLIONAIRE TRYING TO BUY HOUSE OF FRASER
5FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : Supplier strike causes shutdown at Fiat Chrysler's Win..

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.