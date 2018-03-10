MIMEDX CLAIMSFILER REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against MiMedx Group Inc. - MDXG

NEW ORLEANS, March 09, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ClaimsFiler, a FREE shareholder information service, reminds investors that they have until April 25, 2018 to file lead plaintiff applications in securities class action lawsuits against MiMedx Group Inc. (Nasdaq:MDXG), if they purchased the Company’s securities between the expanded period of March 7, 2013 and February 21, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”). These actions are pending in the United States District Courts for the Northern District of Georgia and Southern District of New York.



MiMedx and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

On February 20, 2018, MiMedx revealed it postponed its 2017 earnings report and “engaged independent legal and accounting advisors to conduct an internal investigation into current and prior-period matters relating to allegations regarding certain sales and distribution practices.” Then, on February 22, 2018, media reports revealed that MiMedx had “financial ties to more than 20 doctors” that it had not disclosed to the government, which MiMedx claimed was not required.

On this news, the price of MiMedx’s shares plummeted.

