Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

MINING INDABA 2018: Efficiency, not complacency, key to mine cycle management, says KCM CEO

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/11/2018 | 07:41am CET

The heads of mining companies should not be complacent about higher prices and need to continue to run their operations as efficiently as possible, the chief executive officer of Konkola Copper Mines (KCM) told Metal Bulletin.

Steve Din said during an interview on the sidelines of the Mining Indaba conference in Cape Town, South Africa that the mining sector must avoid a tendency to become exuberant and lose its grip on the productivity gains that it has achieved since the global financial crisis.

'Mining CEOs must not rest on their laurels - they can't rely on strong prices forever. They need to keep their operations efficient and at the right level in the cost curve. We have to stick to basics and think about our cost of production, our volume levels and our overall availability, and run a safe, efficient operation,' he said.

'I don't think that people have the luxury of flicking a switch on or off for costs, because as soon as prices go up, costs automatically go up, too. If you really want to make the most of this pick-up in the cycle, you have to try to keep control of costs by keeping your operation lean,' Din added.

According to Din, although supply-demand fundamentals are tight, there is speculative froth in the current commodity price strength, and some caution is therefore required.

Growth plans
KCM is a subsidiary of Vedanta Resources Plc and operates in the Copperbelt and Central provinces of Zambia. The company produces around 200,000 tonnes of copper annually but has plans for significant growth in the next few years.

'We're targeting production of up to 500,000 tonnes in the next four to five years. It's a short time frame because the growth will come from brownfield expansions, with a significant amount invested when Vedanta acquired the company in 2004,' Din said.

'All the hard dollars have been spent, so now it's a matter of turning the handle to get the production,' he added.

Zambia is the second-largest copper producer in Africa; KCM accounts for more than 30% of domestic output.

KCM's 2018 plans are based on a copper price of $6,300 per tonne. Din said the company has 'turned the corner' after some tough years and that the copper price is in its favor, for now at least.

'We've come through a very difficult period. The year 2016 was the lowest copper price - at $4,500 per tonne - for the past 11 years, so it's been very tough,' Din told Metal Bulletin.

'We've got a lot of responsibility in terms of our operations - we employ 13,000 people and communities depend on us. We've come out of the global financial crisis much stronger as a result of looking at things in more detail,' he added.

KCM has open-pit and underground mines at Nchanga and Konkola, and an underground pyrite mine and concentrator at Nampundwe. It also has three concentrators, two at Nchanga and one at Konkola.

Resource nationalism
According to Din, there is an element of pent-up frustration toward the mining sector among communities and host nations in Africa, and communities want to see more.

'Obviously if communities want to see more, and they're not getting it, then the government is impacted. Mining companies have got to change the way that they work,' he said.

Miners are failing by not talking to the communities around them. 'You don't secure your mining license out of a capital city,' Din noted.

'You secure a mining license with the communities around you, so you've got to know what's happening, what people are finding difficult. You've got to fill the communication gap. The mining company also has to be prepared, where the government isn't doing what it should be doing, to fill that gap, too,' he said.

A price decline is likely to spur a flight of capital from the mining sector eventually, and miners need to manage this by building stronger foundations for continued growth during the cyclical upturn, he said.

'If you haven't managed costs during the cycle, then guess who suffers? Your stakeholders, including communities, host nations and shareholders. I can understand a lot of the frustrations that the governments are feeling,' he said. (Originally published in the Mining Bulletin)

Konkola Copper Mines plc published this content on 11 February 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 February 2018 06:40:04 UTC.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:15a IMF's Lagarde says market swings aren't worrying, but wants reforms
10:34a Top central bank researcher says PBOC should take greater role - Caixin
09:51a AGA RANGEMASTER : Stunning seaside shades from AGA make it a breeze to achieve the coastal look
09:41a MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS OF UNITED ARAB EMI : His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and India’s Prime Minister witness signing of agreement, MoUs.
09:41a MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS OF UNITED ARAB EMI : His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and India’s PM Witness Historic ADNOC Offshore Concession Agreement.
09:41a MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS OF UNITED ARAB EMI : His Highness sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and India’s Prime Minister Discuss Bilateral Ties and Regional, International Developments.
09:26a Japan government mulls promoting BOJ exec director Amamiya to deputy governor - media
08:56a GOVERNMENT OF REPUBLIC OF CYPRUS : Announcement on the dust in the atmosphere of Cyprus
08:31a MINISTRY OF CIVIL DEFENCE EMERGENCIES AND DISASTE : Update on air pollution in Moscow region as of 6 AM, 21 February 2018
08:26a CCIC SAUDI COUNCIL OF COMMERCIAL AND INDUSTRIAL : South African Delegation Explore Saudi Vision 2030 Opportunities
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GR : Australia's big banks focus on job cuts as inquiry looms
2SPIRIT AIRLINES INCORPORATED : SPIRIT AIRLINES INCORPORATED : FAA investigating 2 malfunctions on Spirit Airli..
3China's multi-billion CPEC project under threat in Pakistan
4BSE LTD : BSE : Tough choice for foreign investors after Indian bourses rein in trading abroad
5ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES : AMD The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of a Class Action Involving Adv..

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.