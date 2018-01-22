Log in
MLA Meat & Livestock Australia : Bred Well Fed Well workshop | Avenue Range, SA

0
01/22/2018 | 07:49am CET

After a very successful pilot series, Bred Well Fed ell is now available for cattle producers and supported by MLA.

A hands-on workshop about breeding and feeding to make more money.

Topics include:

  • breeding better heifers/cows
  • improving heifer/cow nutrition
  • developing a breeding goal
  • using EBVs in bull selection.

Deliverers: Penny Schulz, Private Consultant and Dr Jason Trompf, Private Consultant and Latrobe University - Animal Production Systems

Download the flyer here.

Date & time:

23 Jan 2018 09:00AM to 23 Jan 2018 04:00PM

Location:

2135 Avenue Range Rd, Avenue Range

Cost:

$75 pp inc GST

Registration:

RSVP by Friday 19th January, please contact: Penny Schulz 0417 853 094 E: [email protected] or Ben and Samantha Glatz 0407 712 455 E: [email protected]

MLA - Meat & Livestock Australia Limited published this content on 23 January 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 January 2018 06:49:02 UTC.

