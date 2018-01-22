MLA Meat & Livestock Australia : Bred Well Fed Well workshop | Avenue Range, SA

After a very successful pilot series, Bred Well Fed ell is now available for cattle producers and supported by MLA.
A hands-on workshop about breeding and feeding to make more money.
Topics include:
-
breeding better heifers/cows
-
improving heifer/cow nutrition
-
developing a breeding goal
-
using EBVs in bull selection.
Deliverers: Penny Schulz, Private Consultant and Dr Jason Trompf, Private Consultant and Latrobe University - Animal Production Systems
Download the flyer here.
Date & time:
23 Jan 2018 09:00AM to 23 Jan 2018 04:00PM
Location:
2135 Avenue Range Rd, Avenue Range
Cost:
$75 pp inc GST
Registration:
RSVP by Friday 19th January, please contact: Penny Schulz 0417 853 094 E: [email protected] or Ben and Samantha Glatz 0407 712 455 E: [email protected]
