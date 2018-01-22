MLA Meat & Livestock Australia : Bred Well Fed Well workshop | Bordertown, SA

After a very successful pilot series, Bred Well Fed Well is now available for cattle producers and supported by MLA.

A hands-on workshop about breeding and feeding to make more money.

Topics include:

breeding better heifers/cows

improving heifer/cow nutrition

developing a breeding goal

using EBVs in bull selection.

Deliverers: Penny Schulz, Private Consultant and Dr Jason Trompf, Private Consultant and Latrobe University - Animal Production Systems

Download the flyer here.

Date & time:

22 Jan 2018 09:00AM to 22 Jan 2018 04:00PM

Location:

868 Naracoorte Road, Bordertown

Cost:

$75 pp inc GST

Registration:

RSVP by Friday 19th January, please contact: Penny Schulz M: 0417 853 094 E: [email protected] or Lachy and Lou Day M: 0428 521 630, E: [email protected]

