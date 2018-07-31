MLA Meat & Livestock Australia : Business EDGE for grazing businesses workshop | Port Lincoln, SA

Business EDGE is a comprehensive two-day workshop for owners and managers of grazing enterprises.

The workshop is designed to improve financial literacy and business skills.

Business EDGE workshops have been run across northern Australia since 2010 with almost 500 participants completing the course. This course has specific relevance to southern Australia, while still retaining all the key financial and business principles.

What you will learn:

why your income tax return is of limited value in business decision making

how to set up and use management accounts

how to interpret financial statements and understand what they are saying to you

understanding the key profit drivers for the whole business, the herd and the flock

how to manage financial risk

how to allocate capital in a rational manner for a better return on the investment …and much more.

The course is taught on a case study basis to bring more meaning to the underlying principles. All the concepts are taught and discussed in a well-grounded practical example from the case study.

Deliverer: Simon Vogt, Agribusiness Consultant, Rural Directions.

Download the flyer here.

Date & time:

01 Aug 2018 08:30AM to 02 Aug 2018 05:00PM

Location:

Venue TBA, Port Lincoln

Cost:

One person from business $1,500pp (ex GST) or two people or more from same business $1,250pp (ex GST). Early Bird Discount of $250 per person if registered two weeks prior to workshop (by 18 July 2018).

Registration:

Register online here or contact: Rural Directions, T: 08 8841 4500 E: [email protected]

For more information contact Tara Graetz, M: 0488 036 220, E: [email protected] or Simon Vogt, M: 0407 959 836, E: [email protected]

Back to Events